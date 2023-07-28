Arizona Students Raise Over $10k to Cover Cost of Heart Surgery for Teacher’s Wife

After learning their beloved history teacher's wife needed open heart surgery, students at an Arizona high school raised thousands of dollars to help fund the procedure.

Clayton Guy, who has been a teacher at Arcadia High School in Phoenix since 2004, told Fox News Digital that his students noticed a change in his usually upbeat and engaging demeanor this past school year.

"He wasn't that energetic person that we were used to for the entire year," student Parker Bond said of Guy. "He was pretty quiet. We could tell that something was off. We didn't know what it was, but he did end up telling us,” Bond, 18, explained.

Guy, 62, informed his class that his wife, Angel, needed to undergo an open heart procedure after doctors discovered a blockage, and he would be out of the classroom for a while.

"I was missing days and missing time, and on March 11, we did the surgery,” Guy told Fox. “Then I had to be out from that day on, because I was her nurse and the person who would give her the pills and take care of her and be at the hospital."

Wanting to help their favorite teacher, Guy’s students sought his permission before they organized a GoFundMe to help offset his wife’s medical bills.

“I was just honored," said Guy. "It kind of made me cry. People were so kind."

So far, over $10,000 has been raised.

"We just need more kind acts, no matter how small it is or how large it is,” Bond said, expressing his desire to help. "A teacher like Mr. Guy — who gave so much to us when he was down in a situation like this — was able to receive back because of his kindness and all he did for us."

Now, after a successful surgery, Angel is on the road to recovery.

She told the station she was "overjoyed" and "couldn’t believe” the students’ extraordinary act of kindness.

"... they did it on their own. They did it without prompting from a teacher or anybody else," said Angel, 59.

Despite the hardship, Guy says his wife has maintained a positive attitude as she recuperates.

"I think she’s doing well, but you hear it takes six months to heal," said Guy. “Everybody's different, but she's in good spirits and she's happy."