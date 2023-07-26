Arizona Residents Are Suffering Life-Threatening Burns From Falling on Blisteringly Hot Ground

Several consecutive days of record-breaking heat in Arizona have caused asphalt temperatures to soar, resulting in significant, or even life-threatening, burns to people who fall on the concrete.

As reported by CNN, one-third of all 45 beds in the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health are currently occupied by patients who sustained burns from the ground. Half of the burn patients in the ICU are also victims of falls.

"Summers are our busy season, so we anticipate that this sort of thing is going to happen. But this is really unusual — the number of patients that we’re seeing and the severity of injuries — the acuity of injuries is much higher," Dr. Kevin Foster, director of burn services at the center, told CNN. "The numbers are higher and the seriousness of injuries are higher, and we don’t have a good explanation for it.”

Due to asphalt’s dark color and density, it absorbs sunlight, thereby increasing its temperature. Some studies suggest that asphalt can be between 40 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than air temperature on particularly hot days.

Over the last 24 days, Phoenix has experienced consecutive temperatures at or above 110 degrees, as reported by the BBC.

"The temperature of asphalt and pavement and concrete and sidewalks in Arizona on a warm sunny day or summer afternoon is 180 degrees sometimes. I mean, it’s just a little below boiling, so it’s really something," Foster told CNN.

With temperatures that high, Foster said it only takes seconds for people to sustain a "pretty deep burn." He has observed third-degree burns in individuals who have been on the ground for longer periods, such as 10 to 20 minutes, as “the skin is completely destroyed.”

People seeking shelter from the heat rest at the First Congregational United Church of Christ cooling center on July 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Christopher Malcolm, a 73-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, experienced this first-hand after he suffered severe burns while sitting on the ground at a bus stop. “I guess the pavement was hot enough so that it burned, although I was wearing blue jeans," Malcolm told NBC News. "I've dealt with heat before. I lived in the Philippines for about seven years. Never had any problems with heat.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that more than 5,000 heat records have been tied or broken in the last 30 days.