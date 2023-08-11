Arizona Rancher Accused of Killing Migrant Texted About Putting 27 Migrants in the Ground: Prosecutors

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly’s own texts about attacking migrants will be used as evidence against him in his murder trial, according to prosecutors.

The rancher has been accused of killing Gabriel Cuen Buitimea, a 48-year-old man from Mexico, in January on his Kino Springs Ranch. Kelly was arrested on January 30 when he led authorities to Buitimea’s body on his property.

Now, prosecutors plan to use texts, in which he brags about attacking migrants, against him in trial as evidence, according to Santa Cruz County court documents viewed by KGUN 9.

One text revealed that Kelly allegedly talked about putting 27 migrants in the ground, according to court documents, while another message revealed that Kelly allegedly dealt with 33 migrants and that his AK-47 rifle was “hot” and has done “a lot of work.”

Prosecutors argued that the text messages showed Kelly’s mindset before the Mexican migrant was killed on his ranch, but the man’s defense attorney said that those texts were only a “friendly chest-beating between men.”

The Arizona rancher is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, but he denied any wrongdoing and said that he only fired warning shots to prevent migrants from crossing his ranch.

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly has been accused of killing Gabriel Cuen Buitimea, a 48-year-old man from Mexico, in January on his Kino Springs Ranch. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Wanda Kelly, the rancher's wife, said he patrolled the property with his rifle and she admitted in a deposition that he told her that he regularly shoots warning shots.

"It's possible there were nine shots and 'I did not hear any shots other than Alan's,” she said, according to KGUN 9. A judge is yet to decide whether the texts can be admissible in court.

Kelly’s trial is scheduled for September 6 in Nogales at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court.