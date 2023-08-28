Arizona Police Solve Hiker’s 1987 Murder; Killer Later Attacked Several More Women in Same Area

Police in Arizona made a breakthrough in the decades-old murder case of a 23-year-old hiker. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office determined that the killer went on to sexually assault other women in the same area.

The murder of Cathy Sposito in 1987 remained open for 36 years. Sheriff David Rhodes identified Bryan Scott Bennett as Sposito’s killer in a press conference on Friday.

Sposito was killed while hiking Thumb Butte Trail in Prescott.

Hikers in the area reported hearing her screams for help, AZ Family reported. She was reported dead at the scene.

Investigators said she was shot in the eye, stabbed, and hit in the head with a rock and a ratchet tool.

At the time of the murder, Bennett was a 16-year-old high school student. DNA analysis was not widely used by investigators, so Bennett was not initially identified as a suspect.

Rhodes said Sposito was Bennett's first victim.

In 1990, Bennett allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a second victim on the same trail and same time of day as Sposito.

Bennett crept up behind the victim and held a rock to her head, according to deputies. He ran into the woods after the attack.

Bennett was accused of attempted assault a few months later at a house party in Chino Valley.

That victim, who was reportedly drinking, went to lie down in a bedroom. Authorities said Bennett followed her and tried to sexually assault her.

When witnesses broke down the door he ran away. He was arrested in connection with the incident, but acquitted due to conflicting testimonies.

Bennett targeted a fourth victim in 1993 when he approached a woman at a post office in Prescott, held her at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her multiple times, officials said.

A suspect has been identified in the 1987 murder of Cathy Sposito. AZ Family

He was arrested for that incident as well, but was released for lack of evidence.

He returned to his home state of Kentucky in 1994 and died by suicide.

In 2020, detectives used a technique called familial genealogy to identify a suspect in the 1990 attack at Thumb Butte Trail. They traced two brothers who could have been the suspect, one of which was Bennett.

Yavapai County presented enough evidence to obtain a warrant to exhume his body two years later. DNA linked Bennett to the 1990 rape case.

Rhodes said there may be more than 4 victims linked to the suspect.

"What we know of serious violent predators like this is that it is very unlikely, given the frequency in which he was willing to act, that these are the only four cases that exist," he said.

Even though Bennett will not be tried for his crimes, Rhodes said it is still a significant breakthrough.

"You're giving answers back to the survivors. You're giving answers back to the community," he said.

The sheriff's office has closed all 4 cases except for Sposito's. There were multiple contributors of DNA on the evidence so they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information related to the Sposito murder or Bennett should contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-323.

"Even though there's an extraordinarily high degree of likelihood that Bryan Scott Bennett killed her, we always take new information," Rhodes said.