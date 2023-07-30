Arizona Mom Accidentally Amputates 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Leg With Boat Propeller 

A 6-year-old girl in Arizona died after her mom accidentally struck her with a boat propeller, according to local authorities.

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Friday morning, according to a news release shared with The Messenger.

That morning, two families were navigating a boat on Lake Pleasant, with the father of the 6-year-old girl set to wakeboard behind the vessel.

At one point, the 6-year-old girl got into the water, and the mother, who had been operating the boat, didn’t notice.

The girl’s father noticed someone in the water and swam out to them. But by the time he got to her, the boat propeller had already amputated her leg, the release said.

"The boat operator goes to go forward with someone who is already ready to go wakeboarding, and they run over this little girl," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said in a press conference, per Fox 10 Phoenix. "When the boat went forward, we do believe that the child that was struck by the boat, ran over, and eventually got a prop cut to her leg."

The family called emergency services, who began administering medical attention to the child. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"It looks like all life jackets are there," Enriquez said. "Fire extinguishers, things that need to be on the boat were on the boat. It’s our information right now that the owners of the boat are experienced boaters. Once again, it is to believe at this point in the investigation this is absolutely a tragic accident."

The investigation remains under investigation.