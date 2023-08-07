Arizona Man Unable to Work After His Two Trucks are Stolen in One Month

An Arizona man is unable to run his auto-transport business, he said, after the two specialized trucks he uses were stolen in separate incidents just over a month apart.

"It's like rock bottom right now," Dan Van, of Phoenix, told FOX 10, after the second truck was reported stolen Aug. 5.

"This is a big loss for me because it makes me unemployed now because I'm the owner-operator" of the business, Van said.

According to FOX 10, Van started his company, Bo's Automotive On Wheels LLC, a few years ago, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

He makes a living transporting vehicles between the Phoenix area and Texas weekly, he told the news station. The business only recently became profitable, Van said.

But he was forced to hit the brakes after the thefts between late June and early August.

Dan Van, of Phoenix, says he is out of work after both of his trucks were stolen. FOX 10 Phoenix

"It's been a struggle because it's a small business, and someone just came in and stole two of my trucks and one of my trailers," Van said.

Both trucks were stolen overnight after they were parked on the street in front of his home in south Phoenix, he said.

Van reported his 2011 silver Ford F-350, which had after-market fenders on it and tinted windows, missing June 24, according to FOX 10. The second truck - a maroon 2018 Dodge Ram with tinted windows and back end damage - was reported stolen on Aug. 5.

One of the vehicles cost about $40,000 and the other, $70,000, Van said.

"Two trucks. One I just got it out of the shop. Paid $7,000 to get it out of the shop, and it's gone. Another I spent $20,000 to get it fixed, and it's gone," he said.

Van is hoping someone returns the trucks but has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser in the meantime, so he can can keep the company afloat and replace what was stolen. He is also looking for work with other auto transport businesses.

According to FOX 10, Van is asking anyone with information about the thefts to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.