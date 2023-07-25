Arizona Man Accused of Murdering, Dismembering Father Had Help From His Mother: Police

An Arizona man suspected of the murder and dismemberment of his father allegedly had help from his mother in getting rid of the body.
Christopher Chase, 32, has been charged with murder, abandonment/concealment of a dead body, kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his 57-year-old father, Thomas Chase, according to police in Casa Grande.
Christopher’s mother, Melissa Chase, 56, has been charged with abandonment/concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence.
On Monday, firefighters responded to a house fire where they allegedly witnessed Christopher flee the scene. Once the blaze was out, they discovered burned human remains in a 55-gallon metal barrel.
Authorities said 30 minutes later, Christopher called 911 and allegedly admitted to murdering his dad and disposing of the body.
Officers responded to the location of the call and learned Christopher was allegedly holding three people hostage, including a 57-year-old female, a 68-year-old male, and a 41-year-old male, before calling 911 to turn himself in, per the release.
None of the victims were injured.
According to police, an alleged physical altercation between Christopher and his father days earlier led to the murder. Melissa then allegedly helped him clean up and dispose of the remains.
The investigation remains ongoing.
