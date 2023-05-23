The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Arizona Judge Dismisses Kari Lake’s Last Challenge to Election Loss for Governor

    The ruling affirms Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' victory

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    An Arizona judge on Monday dismissed the last legal challenge in Republican Kari Lake’s bid to overturn the results of last year’s Arizona governor’s race, asserting Democrat Katie Hobbs’ electoral victory.

    Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that the evidence Lake presented to the court did not support her claim that Maricopa County failed to verify ballot signatures as required by law.

    “(Lake) may find fault with the process as applied to some number of ballots, but the Court finds that the process of comparison did take place in compliance with the statute,” Thompson said in his ruling.

    Lake did not immediately comment Monday night on Thompson’s ruling.

    Read More
    (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the election was fraudulent, lost the governor’s race to Hobbs by some 17,000 votes but never conceded the race and has attempted to overturn the results in court or seek a new election.

    Her attorneys had argued in the case that poll workers in Maricopa County, the state's most populous county that includes Phoenix, accepted at least 164,000 illegal early ballots that had been previously rejected for having mismatched signatures.

    The Arizona Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court have previously declined and dismissed Lake’s appeals that the election was fraudulent. The Arizona Supreme Court has also sanctioned Lake’s attorneys, fining them $2,000 for making “false factual statements” about illegal ballots to the court.

