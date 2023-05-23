Arizona Judge Dismisses Kari Lake’s Last Challenge to Election Loss for Governor
The ruling affirms Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' victory
An Arizona judge on Monday dismissed the last legal challenge in Republican Kari Lake’s bid to overturn the results of last year’s Arizona governor’s race, asserting Democrat Katie Hobbs’ electoral victory.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that the evidence Lake presented to the court did not support her claim that Maricopa County failed to verify ballot signatures as required by law.
“(Lake) may find fault with the process as applied to some number of ballots, but the Court finds that the process of comparison did take place in compliance with the statute,” Thompson said in his ruling.
Lake did not immediately comment Monday night on Thompson’s ruling.
- Kari Lake’s Election Misconduct Lawsuit Is Moving to Trial
- Kari Lake’s lawsuit is a collision between election denialism and GOP strategies on early voting, election security
- Kari Lake didn’t win. Why is she campaigning like the election isn’t over?
- The origins of a conspiracy theory about Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and a drug cartel
- The QAnon candidate won the Republican primary for secretary of state in Arizona
Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the election was fraudulent, lost the governor’s race to Hobbs by some 17,000 votes but never conceded the race and has attempted to overturn the results in court or seek a new election.
Her attorneys had argued in the case that poll workers in Maricopa County, the state's most populous county that includes Phoenix, accepted at least 164,000 illegal early ballots that had been previously rejected for having mismatched signatures.
The Arizona Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court have previously declined and dismissed Lake’s appeals that the election was fraudulent. The Arizona Supreme Court has also sanctioned Lake’s attorneys, fining them $2,000 for making “false factual statements” about illegal ballots to the court.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews