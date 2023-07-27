Arizona Teen Missing Since 2019 Walks Into Montana Police Station, Asks to Be Taken Off Missing List

A teenager who went missing from her Glendale, Arizona, home four years ago has been found safe after she inexplicably arrived at a police station in a small town in Montana, Glendale police said Wednesday.

Alicia Navarro, who family members have described as a high-functioning girl with autism, left her home at 14 years old in the middle of the night on Sept. 15, 2019, which her mother has said was out of character.

Navarro, now 18, was found in a Montana town that is roughly 40 miles south of the U.S.-Canadian border, according to a report by Fox 10 Phoenix.

After arriving at a police station in the town, she told officers that no one hurt her and asked for help to remove her name from a list of missing children.

“She by all accounts went on her own free will, she is not in any kind of trouble, she’s not facing any kind of charges, she is not being held anywhere,” said Glendale police spokesman Jose Santiago, per Fox 10 Phoenix. “She is coming and going at her own free will and she has been extremely cooperative not only with our folks but our federal partners as well.”

Alicia Navarro in 2019 and 2023. Navarro Family/Glendale Police

Investigators with the Glendale police and the FBI in Montana said Navarro is happy and healthy and hopes to move on with her life.

Investigators have not made any additional information available about Navarro’s disappearance, but she has asked for privacy, according to the Glendale police.

In a video posted to Facebook, Alicia’s mother Jessica Nunez confirmed that Navarro is safe and alive.

“This is recent news for me,” an emotional Nunez said. “It was an hour before it was posted on social media and the news. I don't have details, but the important thing is that she is alive.”