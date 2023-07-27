Arizona Teen Missing Since 2019 Walks Into Montana Police Station, Asks to Be Taken Off Missing List
Alicia Navarro, 18, appears to be in good health
A teenager who went missing from her Glendale, Arizona, home four years ago has been found safe after she inexplicably arrived at a police station in a small town in Montana, Glendale police said Wednesday.
Alicia Navarro, who family members have described as a high-functioning girl with autism, left her home at 14 years old in the middle of the night on Sept. 15, 2019, which her mother has said was out of character.
Navarro, now 18, was found in a Montana town that is roughly 40 miles south of the U.S.-Canadian border, according to a report by Fox 10 Phoenix.
After arriving at a police station in the town, she told officers that no one hurt her and asked for help to remove her name from a list of missing children.
- Professional Investigator Believes Missing Arizona Teen Was ‘Lured’ From Her Home Before Reappearing in Montana Four Years Later
- Missing Teen Alicia Navarro May Have ‘Trauma Bonded’ with Her Captor, Former FBI Agent Says
- ’No One Hurt Me’: Police Release Video of Girl, 18, Saying She’s Safe 4 Years After She Went Missing
- Missing Air Force Staff Sergeant Found Dead in Arizona
- Man Arrested After Teen on Vacation Found Dismembered, Burned in Arizona Bonfire
“She by all accounts went on her own free will, she is not in any kind of trouble, she’s not facing any kind of charges, she is not being held anywhere,” said Glendale police spokesman Jose Santiago, per Fox 10 Phoenix. “She is coming and going at her own free will and she has been extremely cooperative not only with our folks but our federal partners as well.”
Investigators with the Glendale police and the FBI in Montana said Navarro is happy and healthy and hopes to move on with her life.
Investigators have not made any additional information available about Navarro’s disappearance, but she has asked for privacy, according to the Glendale police.
In a video posted to Facebook, Alicia’s mother Jessica Nunez confirmed that Navarro is safe and alive.
“This is recent news for me,” an emotional Nunez said. “It was an hour before it was posted on social media and the news. I don't have details, but the important thing is that she is alive.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews