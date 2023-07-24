Arizona Firefighter Charged in Arson Incidents Said He Was ‘Bored’ and the Homes Were ‘Ugly’: Sheriff - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Arizona Firefighter Charged in Arson Incidents Said He Was ‘Bored’ and the Homes Were ‘Ugly’: Sheriff

Karson Nutter, 18, allegedly admitted to starting seven of the eight recent fires

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

After several fires occurred in an Arizona county, a local firefighter has allegedly admitted to starting seven of them because the houses were "ugly" and he was "bored,"  according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Ash Fork firefighter Karson Nutter, 18, has been accused of a series of arson fires that took place in the Ash Fork and Coconino County areas, per a release from the sheriff's office.

Since June 15, a Mobil gas station was set on fire twice and there were two fires at a local cemetery in Ash Fork, and two abandoned houses have gone up in flames in addition to two wildfires in Coconino County.

Former Ash Fork firefighter Karson Nutter, 18, takes his mugshot.
Ash Fork firefighter Karson Nutter has been charged with arson after allegedly admitting to setting multiple fires in Arizona.Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Read More

Investigators from the Yavapai Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office labeled Nutter a suspect after they said he provided “deceptive and misleading information," per the release.

After a small fire on Thursday caused investigators to tie it to several others, Nutter allegedly admitted to starting seven of the eight fires.

Nutter allegedly told investigators the reasons he started the fires “ranged from boredom, retaliation against a former employer, chasing a thrill and setting fires to some abandoned homes for being ‘ugly.’”

Nutter was arrested and charged with three counts of arson of a structure or property, aggravated criminal damage and five counts of false reporting to law enforcement.

It is anticipated the Coconino County Sheriff's Office will file additional charges for the offenses in their county.

Nutter's bond has been set at $2 million, CNN reported.

A Mobil gas station is left heavily burned and with broken glass after being set on fire.
Ash Fork firefighter Karson Nutter has been charged with arson after admitting to setting multiple fires in Arizona.Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.