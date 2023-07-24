Arizona Firefighter Charged in Arson Incidents Said He Was ‘Bored’ and the Homes Were ‘Ugly’: Sheriff
Karson Nutter, 18, allegedly admitted to starting seven of the eight recent fires
After several fires occurred in an Arizona county, a local firefighter has allegedly admitted to starting seven of them because the houses were "ugly" and he was "bored," according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Ash Fork firefighter Karson Nutter, 18, has been accused of a series of arson fires that took place in the Ash Fork and Coconino County areas, per a release from the sheriff's office.
Since June 15, a Mobil gas station was set on fire twice and there were two fires at a local cemetery in Ash Fork, and two abandoned houses have gone up in flames in addition to two wildfires in Coconino County.
Investigators from the Yavapai Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office labeled Nutter a suspect after they said he provided “deceptive and misleading information," per the release.
After a small fire on Thursday caused investigators to tie it to several others, Nutter allegedly admitted to starting seven of the eight fires.
Nutter allegedly told investigators the reasons he started the fires “ranged from boredom, retaliation against a former employer, chasing a thrill and setting fires to some abandoned homes for being ‘ugly.’”
Nutter was arrested and charged with three counts of arson of a structure or property, aggravated criminal damage and five counts of false reporting to law enforcement.
It is anticipated the Coconino County Sheriff's Office will file additional charges for the offenses in their county.
Nutter's bond has been set at $2 million, CNN reported.
