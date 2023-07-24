Arizona Crossing Guard’s Shoes Melt in Extreme Heat While Guiding Kids Across Street

It’s so hot in Arizona that one man’s shoes melted while he was outside, according to a local news report.

Arizona’s Family reported over the weekend that John Janezic said he felt his shoes melt into the concrete on Thursday.

Janezic is an elementary school librarian in Chandler, outside Phoenix, who helps students cross the street at the end of the school day. While performing his crosswalk duties, he noticed his shoes suddenly felt weird on his feet.

“I was crossing the students, crossing the parents. All of a sudden, when I was done, I turn around — I was done. I was sweating and wanted to come back to the library,” he said.

A screenshot of news footage with John Janezic showing his melted soles Arizona's Family/Screenshot

“As I walk back, I trip. I’m like, ‘What just happened?’”

A video taken by the news outlet shows the soles of his black shoes detached from the base. The shoes are no longer wearable.

He had only been outside for 30 minutes.

Arizona has been smashing temperature records for weeks, going on a month of highs in the 110s.

Still, Janezic said the heat won’t dissuade him from helping students cross the road.