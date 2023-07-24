Arizona Crossing Guard’s Shoes Melt in Extreme Heat While Guiding Kids Across Street
Unbearable heat continues across the Southwest
It’s so hot in Arizona that one man’s shoes melted while he was outside, according to a local news report.
Arizona’s Family reported over the weekend that John Janezic said he felt his shoes melt into the concrete on Thursday.
Janezic is an elementary school librarian in Chandler, outside Phoenix, who helps students cross the street at the end of the school day. While performing his crosswalk duties, he noticed his shoes suddenly felt weird on his feet.
“I was crossing the students, crossing the parents. All of a sudden, when I was done, I turn around — I was done. I was sweating and wanted to come back to the library,” he said.
- Heatwave Crisis: Arizona Wildlife Center Treats 120 Heat-Stricken Animals Daily
- Mom Of Four Found Dead After Going Missing on Hike May Have Succumbed to Extreme Heat, Officials Say
- Europe’s extreme heat wave of 2022 is melting airport runways and impacting travel to the UK
- Video Shows Bear Lounging in Private Pool to Beat California Heat
- Arizona Lawmaker Pushes to List ‘Extreme Heat’ as a Natural Disaster
“As I walk back, I trip. I’m like, ‘What just happened?’”
A video taken by the news outlet shows the soles of his black shoes detached from the base. The shoes are no longer wearable.
He had only been outside for 30 minutes.
Arizona has been smashing temperature records for weeks, going on a month of highs in the 110s.
Still, Janezic said the heat won’t dissuade him from helping students cross the road.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews