Arizona City Bans Front Lawns in New Homes in Effort to Conserve Water - The Messenger
Arizona City Bans Front Lawns in New Homes in Effort to Conserve Water

The ordinance, passed unanimously, will prohibit natural grass lawns on new single-family homes constructed or permitted after Aug. 15

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
A sign warns home and property buyers about the water situation in Rio Verde, outside of Scottsdale, Arizona, in February.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Just say no to grass.

Scottsdale is banning grass front lawns in an effort to conserve water as Arizona deals with extreme drought conditions.

The city council said it has taken a "significant step towards amplifying the city’s water conservation efforts" when it unanimously approved the ordinance, which prohibits natural grass lawns in new single-family homes constructed or permitted after Aug. 15. 

Scottsdale has a population of about 240,000, according to the latest Census numbers.

“The City Council's decision further establishes Scottsdale’s commitment to sustainable water management,” Brian Biesemeyer, Scottsdale’s Water’s executive director, said in a news release issued by the city council on Tuesday.

“By adopting this ordinance, Scottsdale aims to lead the way in water conservation practices, setting an example for other communities across the region," he said.

The release noted that in June 86% of the city's water customers said they support the initiative. 

The city council said in 2022 it sought to cut municipal water use by 5% and asked residents and businesses to follow suit. 

It also challenged water customers to reduce their consumption by another 5% in 2023. The conservation saved about 657 million gallons of water, the council said. 

“When we all work together to save a little, the totals can be quite amazing,” Biesemeyer said in the release.

Arizona has taken measures to boost water conservation and protect water supplies because of lingering drought conditions and high temperatures in the Grand Canyon State. 

In June, the state began imposing limits on new construction in the Phoenix area after a study found that existing groundwater cannot meet the demands of additional developments over the next 100 years.

Developers seeking to build will have to demonstrate they can provide an “assured water supply” that is not sourced from local groundwater.

