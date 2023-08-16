Arizona Cactus Alive Since Civil War Topples Over

A cactus thought to be 175 years old toppled over in an Arizona state park over the weekend, with park-goers expressing their sadness at the loss of a "giant."

The saguaro cactus, which had been alive since the Civil War in Picacho Peak State Park, was spotted on the ground, prompting rangers to investigate what may have happened.

"There is a lot of buzz about saguaros falling in urban environments due to the heat but that is not the case here," Arizona State Parks said on Facebook. "This saguaro clearly fell due to wind and its weight."

A ranger measured the cactus at 36 feet tall, which means it was between 150 and 175 years old. Saguaro can live up to 200 years and measure 40 feet.

"Picacho Peak recently got a bit of rain, so this saguaro was likely hydrated and heavy when the high winds ripped through the area," the post continued.

Rangers referenced the Lion King song, "The Circle of Life," saying that the decaying cactus will offer resources to insects, reptiles, rodents and microorganisms.

"Some of this is sad ... some of this is nature and the natural cycle," one commenter said. "Either way ... it truly is the "circle of life" ... we're just witnessing it. And it's hard."

Another said they were "sad and in Awe of this magnificent giant."