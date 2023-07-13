Arizona Mother in Police Custody After Allegedly Removing 5-Day-Old Baby From Hospital in Duffel Bag - The Messenger
Arizona Mother in Police Custody After Allegedly Removing 5-Day-Old Baby From Hospital in Duffel Bag

An Amber Alert had been issued Wednesday night

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Arizona authorities on Wednesday evening issued an Amber Alert after a 5-day-old baby boy, with a feeding tube, was removed from a Phoenix hospital in a duffle bag.

"Rosa Santana was seen leaving the hospital with the newborn baby near 24th St. and Roosevelt on 7/12/23 at about 11:45 a.m.," read a tweet from Phoenix police. "The child has medical conditions that require urgent medical treatment."

Santana, 24, is the newborn's mother, according to the alert description.

Around 10 p.m. local time, police said via Twitter that the baby had been "safely located" and is "back at the hospital receiving her proper medical treatments."

Santana is currently in custody.

"Detectives continue to investigate details of this incident," police said. No additional information was provided.

Prior to the update, Santana was last seen carrying a duffle bag out of Valleywise Health Medical Center, which authorities said via the alert they suspect contained the baby.

The investigation is ongoing.

