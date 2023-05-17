Ariana Madix Is ‘In a Much Better Place’ with New Man After Tom Sandoval, Says Source

This one's for you tonight, Ariana Madix.

While the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale is just hours away from fully documenting Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss coming to light, his ex-girlfriend is already back to living the best days of her life.

That's because a source close to Madix exclusively tells The Messenger the fan-favorite Bravolebrity is "in a much better place" with fitness coach, Daniel Wai.

"She's having fun with Daniel and getting to know him," the source detailed of the Something About Her businesswoman. "It's not serious. He's really good to her."

Wai even soft-launched their connection on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, sharing a pic of the pair together in Central Park a day ahead of her Watch What Happens Live appearance on Wednesday. Additionally, Madix later posted Wai to her own Instagram Story as well.

According to a second source, Madix has "introduced him to a lot of the cast members, but not everyone yet."

"They met at a wedding that she was supposed to bring Tom to. She ended up bringing a girlfriend instead because it was right after everything with Tom happened and he was there and they hit it off," the source continued. "He lives in New York. The friends who have met him have all said he's really cool and really nice. Everyone really likes him."

Sandoval and Leviss' affair was first exposed in March after the former spent nine years dating Madix on the Bravo reality TV show. The Scandoval subjects each issued public statements apologizing for their inappropriate relationship, which will be further examined in the upcoming three-part VPR reunion, though they are no longer together.

In the time since, Sandoval has gone on tour with his band The Most Extras, while Leviss is reportedly currently seeking treatment for her mental health.

The messenger has reached out to a rep for Madix, who declined to comment.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.