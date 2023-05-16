A character first introduced in the Archie Comics world in the ‘80s is returning to the comic book series as a trans woman this time, according to io9.
Danni Molloy was originally introduced in “Dilton’s Strange Science” series over 30 years ago and is returning as the first trans character in the Archie Comics collection, io9 reported. The new introduction of the character will be featured in the next chapter of Jinx Holliday’s story, “Strange Science.”
“Jinx” writer Magdalene Visaggio told io9 in an emailed statement that she has “been wanting to make this happen for a long time, and it’s really cool to see it finally come to fruition.”
Visaggio also said she “never wanted Danni’s trans identity to be gimmicky, or for her to feel like she was only created to be trans. So, I’d like to apologize for sneaking her over the line like this. I wanted you to have a chance to fall in love with her for who she is, not what she is.”
“Strange Science” will be published in August and will be a solo story focusing on Danni Molloy, but the character can also be seen now in a supporting role alongside Jinx in “The Cursed Library.”
