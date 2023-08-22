Archeologists Digging at Former Site of ‘Lunatic’ Asylum Hope to Identify 7,000 Missing Bodies

Students at the University of Mississippi are helping to uncover some 7,000 bodies buried on the site of a former mental asylum, with work already underway to identify the dead.

The Asylum Hill Project in Jackson, MS started when the burial ground for the former Mississippi State Lunatic Asylum was rediscovered in 2012, with work now fully underway to recover unknown remains.

20 students from the nearby University of Mississippi Medical Center joined archaeologists this summer as part of the project to rediscover the lost stories of those patients.

“I wonder who this person was, how they ended up here,” Mollie Morgan, a second year graduate student from Mississippi State University said.

“I do try to think about the person, but not too much. This was someone’s loved one."

Those buried on the site, which operated for around 80 years from 1855, often did not have family members to claim their remains.

Simple wooden markers were used to show where they were laid to rest, but those deteriorated over time and records were not thorough at the time.

“The state did not keep official death records until about 1912 but the Mississippi Department of Archives and History does have a searchable database for about 4,000 people buried here between 1912 and 1935,” Bioarchaeologist Jennifer Mack told the Clarion Ledger.

With partial records and modern DNA research, the team is hoping to identify as many of the bodies as possible. Some other clues may be helpful in pinpointing when a person passed away.

“The burials in the field school trench are from the 19th century,” Mack said. "The coffins all have screws to hold down the lids, and the nails holding the coffins together, which were machine-cut, have a rectangular cross-section instead of the round nails used today."

Buttons have also been uncovered as part of the dig, which Mack believes means patients were buried in their own clothes.

"They’re very pristine and gorgeous,” Brittany Brown, a third-year MSU graduate student, said. “I wasn’t expecting to see these colors.”

The university is documenting all the personal items found in the graves, such as belt buckles, a comb and shoes. Everything is cleaned and stored in a lab before a full analysis.

“[We’ve been] as respectful as we could be,” Brown said, “and I hope that in doing this, with the families’ knowledge and permission, it helps them have more closure.

“Telling stories of the people like those here will help show that they are the same as people living today. We all have our quirks, we all have jokes, we all need food.

“And to have something like this that helps us connect with the community, I believe, is wonderful.”

The Project plans to reach out to the descendants of those patients identified, where possible.

So far, 265 graves have been exhumed, with work expected to last around another seven years. Those who cannot be returned to their families will be given a new permanent resting place and a memorial is planned.

Once the project is complete, the land will be reclaimed for potential development by the university.