Archbishop of Canterbury Slapped with Ticket for Driving 25 in 20-mph Zone

The Archbishop of Canterbury has been convicted of speeding just days after he presided over the coronation of King Charles III.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby, 67, was caught driving at 25 miles per hour in a 20-mph zone in a Volkswagen Golf last October, according to the Evening Standard.

The archbishop was prosecuted at a private hearing on Wednesday.

The paper says he was given three penalty points on his license and told to pay £510.

The Guardian reported that the archbishop claimed he had tried three times to resolve a speeding ticket with the Metropolitan police but was repeatedly denied.

Lambeth Palace spokeswoman told Sky News the archbishop was aware of the speeding offense but had not been notified that it had gone to court.

"He has all the paperwork to prove that he has tried to pay," she said. "Admin errors seem to be causing problems."

The conviction came on the same day the head of the Church of England gave a speech in front of parliament protesting against the government's Illegal Migration Bill.

The bill would dramatically curb migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the U.K., Welby said, calling the policy “isolationist, morally unacceptable and politically impractical.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.