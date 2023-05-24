Archaeologist Discovers Decorated 5th-Century Greek Wine Vase Is Fake

The Greek Ministry of Culture is facing criticism after it was revealed that at least one modern forgery was among a collection of artifacts it recently recovered from the United Kingdom.

Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist working in Britain, told the Guardian that while studying a list of repatriated objects he saw at least one that contained a known fake.

The Greek culture minister, Lina Mendoni, who is an archaeologist herself, announced last week that 351 ancient Greek artifacts were finally returning to Greece.

Tsirogiannis works with UNESCO to identify illicit antiquities trafficking and has uncovered more than a thousand looted artifacts.

The forged item in question was an olpe, or a vase for wine, depicting a satyr and a goat. While the vase itself was ancient, the illustration was added onto the object centuries later.

In 1998, Dietrich von Bothmer, an art historian, published evidence that the vase in question was a forgery.

According to Tsirogiannis, the Greek government was unaware of the forged imagery.

"It is absolutely shameful because it exposes the real level of research … especially as the culture minister is herself an archaeologist," Tsirogiannis told the Guardian.

"She is triumphantly including it as an early 5th-century vase because of the decoration," Tsirogiannis continued. "It's mind-blowing, extremely embarrassing."

Efforts to repatriate Greek artifacts from museums and art collections have long been subject of controversy.

Perhaps most notably, there has been a protracted dispute between the British Museum and the Greek government over the Elgin Marbles, a collection of sculptures from the Parthenon that were removed from Greece in the 19th century.

Greece and Britain remain in negotiations regarding the rightful ownership of the artifacts.

The repatriation of the objects featured in last week’s announcement — including a number of sculptures and vessels — follows a 17-year negotiation between Greece and the liquidated company of Robin Symes, a disgraced antiquities dealer.