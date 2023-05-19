Apple Limits Employee Use of ChatGPT Over Leak Fears

Apple is reportedly restricting employee use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products as it develops its own similar technology.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is worried employees could release confidential data.

The Journal says it reviewed a document on the new restriction and talked to people familiar with the issue.

News of the ban came out the same day that OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT for iOS, Tech.co noted.

ChatGPT was created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

When people use it, data is sent back to the developer. It could lead to employees unintentionally sharing proprietary or confidential information.

Last month, OpenAI said it had introduced an "incognito mode" for ChatGPT that does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, according to Reuters.

Scrutiny has been growing over how ChatGPT and other chatbots manage hundreds of millions of users’ data.

Other companies also are restricting employees from using ChatGPT.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Verizon have blocked or limited access to ChatGPT.