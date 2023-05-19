The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Apple Limits Employee Use of ChatGPT Over Leak Fears

    The tech giant joins a growing list of companies blocking the A.I. tool.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

    Apple is reportedly restricting employee use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products as it develops its own similar technology.

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is worried employees could release confidential data.

    The Journal says it reviewed a document on the new restriction and talked to people familiar with the issue.

    News of the ban came out the same day that OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT for iOS, Tech.co noted.

    Read More

    ChatGPT was created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

    When people use it, data is sent back to the developer. It could lead to employees unintentionally sharing proprietary or confidential information.

    Last month, OpenAI said it had introduced an "incognito mode" for ChatGPT that does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, according to Reuters.

    Scrutiny has been growing over how ChatGPT and other chatbots manage hundreds of millions of users’ data.

    Other companies also are restricting employees from using ChatGPT.

    The Wall Street Journal previously reported that JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Verizon have blocked or limited access to ChatGPT.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.