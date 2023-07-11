Appeals Court Rules Amish Families Don’t Have to Use Septic Tanks
The Swartzentruber community has long argued that their religion prohibits the use of the technology required to operate septic tanks
A court ruled on Monday that members of an Amish community in Minnesota don't need to install septic tanks, according to The Associated Press.
In a legal battle that began in 2017, lawyers for the Swartzentruber Amish community in eastern Minnesota have argued that their religion prohibits the use of technology required to operate septic tanks.
The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, where Justice Neil Gorsuch ordered the case to be sent back to Minnesota courts for reconsideration. "In this country, neither the Amish nor anyone else should have to choose between their farms and their faith," Gorsuch stated in a 2021 ruling.
The Swartzentruber Amish are among the most conservative Amish groups in the country. Amish America, a website run by independent Amish scholar Erik Wesner, notes that the Swartzentruber Amish "use more limited technology, dress more plainly, and typically have a lower standard of living than more progressive Amish."
- New York Appeals Court Rules for Democrats in Redistricting Case, GOP to Appeal Redrawing of Maps
- Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Allowing Indiana Transgender Students Bathroom Access
- Appeals Court Allows Biden Asylum Restrictions To Stay In Place
- Dr. Luke Must Show Actual Malice in Kesha Case, NY Court of Appeals Rules
- Biden Administration to Appeal Ruling on Social Media Restrictions
Last September, a Minnesota district court stated that there's a compelling interest "of the highest order" for the Swartzentruber Amish to use septic tanks to dispose of graywater — domestic wastewater that doesn't contain fecal contamination. Lawyers for the Swartzentruber Amish appealed the case, and the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the Swartzentruber Amish in Monday's ruling, stating that the government "failed to demonstrate a compelling state interest" in requiring them to use a septic tank system.
Before the 2013 law in Fillmore County, Minnesota, which required homes to use modern septic systems for graywater disposal, the Swartzentruber Amish had been disposing of their graywater directly into the ground. They sought an exemption from the law, citing religious concerns, and sued in 2017.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- One Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews