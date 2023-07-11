Appeals Court Rules Amish Families Don’t Have to Use Septic Tanks - The Messenger
Appeals Court Rules Amish Families Don’t Have to Use Septic Tanks

The Swartzentruber community has long argued that their religion prohibits the use of the technology required to operate septic tanks

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
A court ruled on Monday that members of an Amish community in Minnesota don't need to install septic tanks, according to The Associated Press.

In a legal battle that began in 2017, lawyers for the Swartzentruber Amish community in eastern Minnesota have argued that their religion prohibits the use of technology required to operate septic tanks.

The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, where Justice Neil Gorsuch ordered the case to be sent back to Minnesota courts for reconsideration. "In this country, neither the Amish nor anyone else should have to choose between their farms and their faith," Gorsuch stated in a 2021 ruling.

The Swartzentruber Amish are among the most conservative Amish groups in the country. Amish America, a website run by independent Amish scholar Erik Wesner, notes that the Swartzentruber Amish "use more limited technology, dress more plainly, and typically have a lower standard of living than more progressive Amish."

Amish buggy
Amish buggyJoe McDonald/Getty Images

Last September, a Minnesota district court stated that there's a compelling interest "of the highest order" for the Swartzentruber Amish to use septic tanks to dispose of graywater — domestic wastewater that doesn't contain fecal contamination. Lawyers for the Swartzentruber Amish appealed the case, and the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the Swartzentruber Amish in Monday's ruling, stating that the government "failed to demonstrate a compelling state interest" in requiring them to use a septic tank system.

Before the 2013 law in Fillmore County, Minnesota, which required homes to use modern septic systems for graywater disposal, the Swartzentruber Amish had been disposing of their graywater directly into the ground. They sought an exemption from the law, citing religious concerns, and sued in 2017.

