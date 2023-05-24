Appeals Court Finds Prestigious High School Didn’t Discriminate Against Asian Americans

In a landmark ruling on Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit sided with the esteemed Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, confirming that its revamped admissions process did not discriminate against Asian American students.

The New York Times reported a 2-to-1 decision which found insufficient evidence to substantiate the claim that the Alexandria, VA-based school enacted the policy changes with a discriminatory intent. The ruling overturns last year's federal judge decision that faulted the policy for unfairly burdening Asian American students.

According to Reuters, the lawsuit sprang up in 2021 when a parents' group, Coalition for TJ, argued that the school's 2020 policy unconstitutionally aimed to enforce racial balance. The updated policy traded admission exams for an essay and teacher recommendations, sparking concerns of bias against students still honing their English skills.

Under the new policy, the percentage of admitted Asian-American students allegedly dipped from 73% to 54%.

Judge Robert King, a former President Bill Clinton appointee, spoke for the majority, suggesting that the Fairfax County school board legitimately pursued diversifying the student body. The school board reportedly revised its policy following racial diversity concerns.

(Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

“After thorough consideration of the record and the appellate contentions, we are satisfied that the challenged admissions policy does not disparately impact Asian American students and that the Coalition cannot establish that the Board adopted its race-neutral policy with any discriminatory intent,” King wrote for the majority.

Representing the parents, The Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) expressed disappointment at the ruling, announcing plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. Citing a text exchange among the school board members, they maintained that racial balancing was the motive behind the policy changes, Fox News 5 reported.

“In the school board’s view, the real problem was that TJ had too many Asian American students,” PLF said in a statement.

The Times indicated that this case could potentially set precedent as the Supreme Court is due to deliver its verdict on race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions.