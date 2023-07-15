Apparent Smear Campaign by Putin Leaks Photo of Yevgeny Prigozhin in His Underwear
The unflattering image first appeared on Russian chat rooms on the Telegram messaging app Friday.
An unflattering photo of Yevgeny Prigozhin sitting on a bed in a beige T-shirt and black skivvies was leaked online Friday shortly after President Vladimir Putin claimed the Russian warlord's Wagner Group, which recently attempted a military coup, is kaput, according to a report.
The image of the notorious mercenary leader, which initially appeared on Russian chat rooms on the Telegram messaging app, shows him looking forlorn, sitting on an unmade cot inside a tent appearing to wave at the camera, according to a report in the Telegraph.
The 62-year-old's belly stretches the T-shirt and his spindly legs hang over the side of the bed.
- Vladimir Putin Met With ‘Traitor’ Yevgeny Prigozhin Days After Wagner Uprising
- Yevgeny Prigozhin Surfaces in Belarus in Rousing Address to Wagner Troops on Video
- Why is Yevgeny Prigozhin Still Alive and in Russia—Three Weeks After His Rebellion?
- Notorious Wagner Warlord Prigozhin Seen at Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg
- The Curious Case of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Data attached to the image shows that it was taken the morning of June 12, which would have been 11 days before Prigozhin launched his armed insurrection against the Russian military.
The rebellion ended the next day even as Prigozhin's troops were a few hundred miles from Moscow.
It remains unclear who posted the photo online, but it comes as a campaign is underway to embarrass and demean the notorious leader of the Wagner Group whose fate is shrouded in mystery.
In an interview Friday in the Kommersant newspaper, Putin said he had met with Prigozhin and 35 Wagner commanders on June 29, five days after the uprising ended, to offer them options on serving Russia, including by incorporating their forces into the army.
He also referred to the leader of the Wagner Group as "Gray Hair," the code name for the man commanding the private army in Ukraine.
“They would all be able to stick together in one place and to continue their service,” Putin said, recalling the meeting. “Nothing will change for them. They will still be led by the same person who has been their real commander all this time.”
"Gray Hair" refers to Andrei Troshev, a retired military officer and veteran of the fighting in Afghanistan and Chechnya, who has played a crucial leadership role in the Wagner Group since its creation in 2014.
Troshev led the group in Syria in 2016 as it fought Islamic State militants.
The Russian leader said Prighozin, who rose to fame as "Putin's chef" but never served in the military, rejected his offer to allow Wagner fighters to join the Russian army.
“Many nodded when I said this,” Putin said. “But Prigozhin, who was sitting in front and did not see this, said after listening: ‘No, the guys do not agree with this decision.'"
Putin, as the Wagner Group marched from Ukraine on its way to the Russian capital, accused Prigozhin of putting a "knife in the back of our country and our people.”
"They betrayed the motherland, and they will pay the price," he added.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews