Apparent Smear Campaign by Putin Leaks Photo of Yevgeny Prigozhin in His Underwear

An unflattering photo of Yevgeny Prigozhin sitting on a bed in a beige T-shirt and black skivvies was leaked online Friday shortly after President Vladimir Putin claimed the Russian warlord's Wagner Group, which recently attempted a military coup, is kaput, according to a report.

The image of the notorious mercenary leader, which initially appeared on Russian chat rooms on the Telegram messaging app, shows him looking forlorn, sitting on an unmade cot inside a tent appearing to wave at the camera, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The 62-year-old's belly stretches the T-shirt and his spindly legs hang over the side of the bed.

A photo of Yevgeny Prigozhin began circulating on Russian chat rooms on the Telegram app showing the Wagner Group warlord in his underwear. Telegram

Data attached to the image shows that it was taken the morning of June 12, which would have been 11 days before Prigozhin launched his armed insurrection against the Russian military.

The rebellion ended the next day even as Prigozhin's troops were a few hundred miles from Moscow.

It remains unclear who posted the photo online, but it comes as a campaign is underway to embarrass and demean the notorious leader of the Wagner Group whose fate is shrouded in mystery.

In an interview Friday in the Kommersant newspaper, Putin said he had met with Prigozhin and 35 Wagner commanders on June 29, five days after the uprising ended, to offer them options on serving Russia, including by incorporating their forces into the army.

He also referred to the leader of the Wagner Group as "Gray Hair," the code name for the man commanding the private army in Ukraine.

“They would all be able to stick together in one place and to continue their service,” Putin said, recalling the meeting. “Nothing will change for them. They will still be led by the same person who has been their real commander all this time.”

"Gray Hair" refers to Andrei Troshev, a retired military officer and veteran of the fighting in Afghanistan and Chechnya, who has played a crucial leadership role in the Wagner Group since its creation in 2014.

Troshev led the group in Syria in 2016 as it fought Islamic State militants.

The Russian leader said Prighozin, who rose to fame as "Putin's chef" but never served in the military, rejected his offer to allow Wagner fighters to join the Russian army.

“Many nodded when I said this,” Putin said. “But Prigozhin, who was sitting in front and did not see this, said after listening: ‘No, the guys do not agree with this decision.'"

Putin, as the Wagner Group marched from Ukraine on its way to the Russian capital, accused Prigozhin of putting a "knife in the back of our country and our people.”

"They betrayed the motherland, and they will pay the price," he added.