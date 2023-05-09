A woman recently received the surprise of a lifetime, when she learned that her childhood Pokemon cards are worth thousands of dollars.

Like many 90s kids, the recent guest on the television program Antiques Roadshow, grew up trading Pokemon cards with her friends.

"I fell into the craze. We were playing with them on the school bus, trading them, and my mom bought this set online,” she said in a clip posted to the popular television program's YouTube Channel.

While she imagined her cards had some monetary value -- her friends guessed around $50 -- the actual worth of her collection was far beyond what she imagined. "Wow, much more than I was expecting," she said.

Antique Roadshow's expert Travis Landry, explained that the market for Pokemon cards "blossomed through the pandemic." Landry told the guest that some of her cards were worth hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. Her Mewtwo card could "easily" get $800 to $1,200, while her Charizard was valued in the $2,000 to $3,000 range.

There was, however, some unfortunate news. According to Landry, the market for Pokemon cards is volatile. "Your Charizard, in this shape, less than a year ago was easily a $5000-$8000 card."