Antique Rocking Horse Used By Ghost Hunter to Raise Spirit of Dead Girl Being Sold at Auction

A “haunted” rocking horse that has allegedly moved from room to room by itself has been put up for auction by a woman after being in her family for generations.

The owner, “Kelly,” who declined to use her full name, said her great-grandfather Dick Godden was a medium who used the rocking horse to help summon spirits, as reported by Fox News. She told SWNS, a British news service, that it felt wrong to sell the early 20th-century toy without warning people.

Kelly said that her great-grandmother told family members that she would leave the horse alone in the house and when she returned, it would be in a completely different room.

“One day my great-grandma Irene came home to an empty house and the horse had been moved into the middle of the living room,” Kelly recounted to the outlet. “She assumed one of my cousins had been playing on it, as they used to let themselves in to [take] a shower after being to the beach, as they often did, but no wet towels were hanging in the usual place.”

Now, her own daughter avoids the horse. She told KentOnline, “I remember playing on it as a child, and it never bothered me – but she’s just never been drawn to it, which is surprising.”

Godden allegedly used to perform séances at his home, where a ghost girl named Angela is said to have told him that she played with the toy. Kelly said she grew up in a very spiritual family, telling SWNS that she attended her first séance “at just 15 years old.”

With the rocking horse now in her residence, Kelly said that it has not moved, although she hears loud banging coming from upstairs where the horse is while she is working.

“It’s often quite loud, as if someone is walking around, but there’s no one up there,” Kelly told KentOnline. “I’m sure some people will think I’m crazy, but I just feel uneasy having it about the place, especially as my daughter isn’t interested in it.”

Godden was a well-known paranormal investigator in Folkestone in the 1940s. The rocking horse is expected to sell for £200 to £300, or $257 to $386 in U.S. dollars, at auction on July 30.