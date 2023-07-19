Anti-Trafficking Activist Who Inspired Film ‘Sound of Freedom’ Resigned From Organization: Report

Tim Ballard, the founder of the anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad and the subject of the film Sound of Freedom, recently left the group after multiple employees made claims about his misconduct, Vice reported Tuesday.
According to an anonymous letter sent to employees and donors obtained by Vice, Ballard resigned from OUR amid an internal investigation after an employee filed a complaint against him following a recent undercover anti-trafficking operation.
OUR did not dispute the contents of the letter, according to Vice, and acknowledged that Ballard left the organization “several weeks ago.”
Vice had previously reported allegations against Ballard of misusing donor funds and misconduct against women, although OUR officials said an internal investigation found no merit to those claims.
Ballard had served as CEO of the group before leaving. Investigations into OUR by Vice and other news outlets have found a pattern of the group exaggerating the results of its international anti-trafficking missions.
Ballard has also claimed on Instagram that the “godless leftist media” are “running interference for human traffickers” and chronically lying about him.
Ballard has frequently appeared in the conservative media ecosystem since the July 4 release of Sound of Freedom, which is supposedly based on his work with OUR, sitting for interviews with Jordan Peterson and Tim Pool.
Former President Donald Trump is also set to host a screening of the movie this week at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, as reported by Deadline.
