Anti-Government Activist Ammon Bundy Must Pay Millions in Idaho Hospital’s Defamation Suit

Ammon Bundy, an anti-government extremist who led a takeover of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon, has been ordered to pay millions of dollars for mounting a smear campaign against an Idaho hospital by alleging it kidnapped Christian children and turned them over to gay couples.

St. Luke's Health System sued Bundy, an associate, Diego Rodriguez, and entities they control for comments they made about the hospital and its employees in March 2022 after Rodriguez's infant grandson was removed from the family and taken to St. Luke's for treatment over concerns for his health.

An emergency room doctor testified that the 10-month-old child showed signs of being severely malnourished - a distended stomach, hollow eyes and marked physical weakness.

“In my opinion, if he had been allowed to go home with his parents and continue on the trajectory he was on, he would have died,” Dr. Rachel Thomas testified, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Police had said at the time that medical personnel had determined the baby was malnourished.

In response, Bundy called on his followers to protest at St. Luke hospitals in Meridian and Boise and at the homes of child protection service workers, law enforcement officers and others involved in the case.

Bundy and his followers, including Rodriguez, accused the health system of participating in a "widespread" scheme to "kidnap Christian children and traffic those children to homosexual couples who would then sexually abuse and kill the children," according to court documents.

At the time, Bundy was a candidate for governor in Idaho.

The continued harassment got so bad that at one point St. Luke's Boise had to shut down temporarily.

A jury in Ada County in Boise returned the verdict on Monday and awarded damages of more than $50 million.

St. Luke's hailed the decision.

“The jury’s decision imposes accountability for the ongoing campaign of intimidation, harassment and disinformation these defendants have conducted,” it said in a statement.

“It also affirms the importance of protecting health care providers and other public servants from attacks intended to prevent them from carrying out their responsibilities.”

Bundy and Rodriguez, who did not appear in court and defied the judge's orders, were found in default.

In an interview on Tuesday, Bundy called the civil trial "illegitimate."

"The media has defamed me in such a way that I could never get a fair trial in Ada County, and that's proven like several times over. I've been a thorn in the side of the establishment of Idaho for a while, and this is their mechanism to try to destroy me," he said on KBOI News Talk Radio.

"I do not believe that the outcome would have been any different other than I probably would have had to mortgage my home and lost it and everything else trying to pay for attorneys," Bundy added.

In 2016, Bundy led a 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, to protest the arson convictions of two ranchers who set fires on federal land where they had been grazing their cattle. Bundy was acquitted of criminal charges in the matter.

Bundy is required to pay the plaintiffs $6.2 million in compensatory damages and $6.15 million in punitive damages.

Rodriguez must pay $7 million in compensatory damages and $6.5 million in punitive damages, according to Holland & Hart, the law firm, representing St. Luke’s, according to the Associated Press.

The remainder of the total $52.5 million in damages was assessed to the People’s Rights Network, Freedom Man Press and the Bundy campaign for governor.