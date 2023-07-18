Anthrax-Infested Patients Escape From Russian Hospital - The Messenger
Anthrax-Infested Patients Escape From Russian Hospital

They were diagnosed with the disease after eating infected horse meat in early July

Blake Harper
Spores from the Sterne strain of Bacillus anthracis bacteria, 2002Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Four patients infected with anthrax escaped from a hospital in Siberia where they had been receiving treatment.

"Four patients hospitalized with anthrax refused treatment at the [region's] infectious diseases hospital and left the medical facility without authorization. One patient continues to receive [in-patient] treatment," the regional Ministry of Health said in a statement, according to Newsweek.

The patients were being treated at a hospital in Tuva, a region in southern Siberia that borders Mongolia. A fifth patient who also was being treated for anthrax remains hospitalized.

According to Russian state-run news agency Tass, public health officials explained that the patients were in satisfactory condition but would only be discharged once all symptoms of the disease, including ulcers and skin lesions, had healed.

Nikolai Malyshev, the former chief infectious diseases specialist in the Moscow Health Ministry, told local news outlet Lenta that it was "irresponsible" of the four to leave the hospital before they were discharged properly.

The patients were hospitalized in early July after they were diagnosed with anthrax, reportedly from eating infected horsemeat. Over 150 people in the area were vaccinated against the infectious disease.

