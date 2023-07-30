Antarctica is Missing a Chunk of Sea Ice the Size of Seven U.S. States  - The Messenger
Antarctica is Missing a Chunk of Sea Ice the Size of Seven U.S. States 

Sea ice in Antarctica has reached its lowest level for this time of year since scientists first began tracking it 45 years ago

Yelena Dzhanova
Antarctica lost about 1 million square miles of sea ice — and scientists are scrambling to figure out what happened. 

In mid-July, scientists recorded that Antarctica had much less sea ice compared to the average from 1981 to 2010, CNN reported. One million square miles of sea ice is comparable to the combined area of seven states — Texas, California, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.

It’s normal for sea ice in Antarctica to heavily fluctuate depending on the season. But sea ice is not at expected levels this year, reaching its lowest level for this time of year since scientists first began tracking it 45 years ago.

Scientists are now sounding the alarm.

“The Antarctic system has always been highly variable,” Ted Scambos, a glaciologist at the University of Colorado Boulder, told CNN. “This [current] level of variation, though, is so extreme that something radical has changed in the past two years, but especially this year, relative to all previous years going back at least 45 years.”

The amount of sea ice in Antarctica has consistently trended downward since 2016, CNN reported. 

The amount of sea ice in Antarctica has consistently trended downward since 2016.Ted Mead/Getty Images

There are many reasons why Antarctica might lose sea ice, Scambos said. Sea ice formation is partly dependent on the strength of westerly winds.

“Warmer ocean temperatures north of the Antarctic Ocean boundary mixing into the water that’s typically somewhat isolated from the rest of the world’s oceans is also part of this idea as to how to explain this,” he added.

Scambos said the unusual sea ice disappearance might foreshadow climate change hitting Antarctica even harder in the future.

“It is more likely than not that we won’t see the Antarctic system recover the way it did, say, 15 years ago, for a very long period into the future, and possibly ‘ever,’” he said.

