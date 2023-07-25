Another World Record Falls as South Florida Water Temps Cross Triple Digits
If verified, the 101-degree Fahrenheit reading would be the hottest sea surface temperature ever recorded on Earth
A buoy off the coast of Key Largo, Florida registered an astonishing 101-degree Fahrenheit temperature Monday evening, a reading that – if verified – would be the hottest sea surface temperature ever recorded on Earth.
While oceans around the world are seeing abnormally warm temperatures, the Atlantic Ocean, particularly around southern Florida, has been off-the-charts all summer due to a confluence of factors including the re-emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, light winds, sunny skies, and human-caused climate change, according to meteorologists.
But a triple-digit water temperature – essentially the same as a Jacuzzi – is unheard of.
Jeff Berardelli, a meteorologist with WFLA in Tampa who has been tracking the water temperatures in the Florida Keys, wrote that it’s now “plausible that, by summer’s end, most of the Florida Keys coral will be wiped out” from the sustained ocean heat. Indeed, scientists have said they’ve already found signs of significant bleaching of Florida’s coral reefs.
- Florida’s Coral Reefs Are Going Past Bleaching ‘Straight to Dead’
- Day-Old Boy Abandoned at Texas Church Was Outside for Nearly a Day as Temps Hit Triple Digits
- World Oceans Set New Temperature Record as Heatwave Engulfs Waters
- Texas Inmates Say It Feels ‘Like You’re Cooking’ in Prison as Temperature Hits Triple Digits
- Canada Clocks Country’s Farthest-North 100-Degree Temp on Record
Berardelli couched the Monday triple-digit reading, noting that the buoy that recorded it was in shallow, murky water that is especially good at absorbing solar radiation. A 2009 study also found that temperature readings in the Keys can also be off by as much as 1 degree Celsius due to contamination in the water.
Still, buoys across the region have been recording temperatures in the upper 90s for weeks, with at least three stations registering 98 degrees or more just on Monday.
The hottest sea temperature ever verified is 99.7 degrees Fahrenheit, recorded in the Persian Gulf in July 2020.
When asked by Berardelli if this is the "new normal" people can expect, the climatologist Dr. Freiderike Otto said: "If we continue as we are currently doing, this will be what cool summers look like in the future.”
