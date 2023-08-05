Another Wildfire Breaks Out in Oregon as State Loses Nearly 50,000 Acres to Multiple Blazes

A sprawling Oregon brush fire has prompted the evacuation of dozens of homes, the latest blaze to scorch the state in a smoky summer.

The 200-acre Priceboro Fire — named after Priceboro Drive, where it broke out — roared to life Friday afternoon outside Harrisburg, a city of about 3,500 that sits 20 miles northwest of Eugene, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

As firefighters fought the flames from the sky and on the ground, the sheriff’s office issued a “LEVEL THREE (GO NOW)” evacuation order covering about 60 area homes, officials said. Several other area residents were advised to be ready to leave.

The battle continued overnight Friday into Saturday morning, as responders worked to contain the blaze, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s South Cascade District.

“We want to hold this fire where it’s at, so we need to dig in around the fire before the midday heat sets in, which creates the greatest potential for increased fire behavior and spread,” said ODF District Forester Chris Cline. “Initial attack and overnight crews made significant progress, and we intend to build on that. We’ve slowed it down, but this isn’t over yet.”

The cause of the Priceboro Fire is under investigation.

As of Saturday, Oregon has faced 54 active fires, with over 47,877 acres of land burned in total, according to the state’s Department of Emergency Management.

The largest blaze is the Flat Fire, which as of Saturday accounted for nearly 32,000 of those acres.

Oregon is also contending with smoke originating from outside the state, as haze from Canadian wildfires returned to the Pacific Northwest and other parts of the U.S. earlier this week.