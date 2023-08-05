Another Wildfire Breaks Out in Oregon as State Loses Nearly 50,000 Acres to Multiple Blazes
'We’ve slowed it down, but this isn’t over yet,' an Oregon official said after an overnight battle against the Priceboro Fire
A sprawling Oregon brush fire has prompted the evacuation of dozens of homes, the latest blaze to scorch the state in a smoky summer.
The 200-acre Priceboro Fire — named after Priceboro Drive, where it broke out — roared to life Friday afternoon outside Harrisburg, a city of about 3,500 that sits 20 miles northwest of Eugene, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
As firefighters fought the flames from the sky and on the ground, the sheriff’s office issued a “LEVEL THREE (GO NOW)” evacuation order covering about 60 area homes, officials said. Several other area residents were advised to be ready to leave.
- Oregon Wildfire Update: Flat Fire Climbs to Nearly 50,000 Acres As First Responders Battle Multiple Blazes
- ‘Human Caused’ Blaze Among Wildfires Burning More than 20,000 Acres Across Oregon
- California Wildfire Update: Almost 100,000 Acres Torched as Multiple Blazes Move Across State
- Oregon Wildfire Update: Flat Fire Burns Over 20,000 Acres in National Forest As State Battles Growing Blazes
- Oregon Wildfires Burn Thousands of Acres as Evacuations Ordered
The battle continued overnight Friday into Saturday morning, as responders worked to contain the blaze, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s South Cascade District.
“We want to hold this fire where it’s at, so we need to dig in around the fire before the midday heat sets in, which creates the greatest potential for increased fire behavior and spread,” said ODF District Forester Chris Cline. “Initial attack and overnight crews made significant progress, and we intend to build on that. We’ve slowed it down, but this isn’t over yet.”
The cause of the Priceboro Fire is under investigation.
As of Saturday, Oregon has faced 54 active fires, with over 47,877 acres of land burned in total, according to the state’s Department of Emergency Management.
The largest blaze is the Flat Fire, which as of Saturday accounted for nearly 32,000 of those acres.
Oregon is also contending with smoke originating from outside the state, as haze from Canadian wildfires returned to the Pacific Northwest and other parts of the U.S. earlier this week.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews