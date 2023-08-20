Another US City is Breaking Triple-Digit Temperature Records After Phoenix’s 31-Day Run

San Antonio is poised to break new records as sweltering temperatures continue to hit triple digits.

The Alamo City has been experiencing triple-digit heat for more than 21 days now, tying the previous record set in 1962, according to the San Antonio Report.

The south-central Texas city is coming close to tying another heat record as well.

In 2009, San Antonio hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit on 59 days of the year. This year so far, that’s happened on 54 days. The city is expected to get some relief on Tuesday as temperatures hit the low 90s because of forecasted rain showers.

“Hopefully we get to Tuesday as quickly as possible,” Orlando Bermúdez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the news outlet.

But the relief won’t last long, as meteorologists predict temperatures will hike right back up to the triple digits once the showers pass.

"There really is no relief in sight, there is some hint by the end of August, maybe Labor Day, high temperatures will begin to fall below 100," National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw told local Fox affiliate KABB. "It's possible to see 100-degree-plus temperatures through the first half of September, at least off and on."

The intense heat in San Antonio comes after a record heat wave took over in another part of the country. Arizona has for weeks in July smashed temperature records.

The Messenger previously reported that Phoenix had 31 straight days of temperatures higher than 110 degrees. At one point, it was so hot that an Arizona librarian’s shoes melted after he stood on the sidewalk for half an hour to help his elementary school students cross the road.