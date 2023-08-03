Another Tragic Recovery from Georgia’s ‘Cursed’ Lake Lanier: Unraveling its Haunting History - The Messenger
Another Tragic Recovery from Georgia’s ‘Cursed’ Lake Lanier: Unraveling its Haunting History

Over 200 people have died in the infamous lake since 1994

Monique Merrill
Lake Lanier area seen on July 22, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. 11-year-old Kile Glover was the son of Tameka Foster and her former partner Ryan Glover, and the stepson of musician Usher. Doctors removed Kile Glover from life support on Saturday, July 21st. He was injured on July 6th at Lake Lanier when his inner tube was hit by a jetski. Moses Robinson/Getty Images

The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from Lake Lanier, a Georgia lake located just an hour north of Atlanta, often referred to as "cursed" due to its infamous reputation for the numerous deaths that have occurred in its mysterious waters.

Leonardo Martinez's body was found approximately 30 yards from the shore of Lake Lanier, as FOX5 reported. The man disappeared while swimming on July 31, and recovery crews found his body around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 3.

Martinez's death is the latest in a string of fatal incidents at the lake. On July 27, 24-year-old Thomas Milner was electrocuted when he allegedly jumped off his family's dock into the water. It remains unknown what caused the water to be electrified. A spokesperson with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told The Messenger that having the power to the dock is "very common, as it is used to operate a boat lift." The incident is currently under investigation.

On July 30, the body of 61-year-old Tracey Stewart was recovered 46 feet below the lake's surface after he disappeared while swimming from a boat the day before, WXIA reported.

Since 1994, an estimated 200 people have died in the water from swimming and boating accidents, according to a CNN report.

Kyle Glover, the 11-year-old stepson of musician Usher, died in 2012 after sustaining injuries in a Jet Ski accident on the lake. His mother, Usher's former wife, Tameka Foster Raymond, created a petition this year to drain, clean, and remove hazards from the 26-mile-long vacation destination, WBAL reported.

Historian and author Lisa Russell described the lake as one of the state’s underwater ghost towns. The land, once owned by approximately 700 families, was sold to the US Army Corps of Engineers to create a lake, Russell told CNN. The land on which the lake lies was cleared of trees and structures. However, a cemetery on the land proved to be more challenging to remove. Marked graves were relocated, but the probability of unmarked graves remaining is high, according to a spokesperson for the US Army Corps of Engineers.

“The technological capability to identify and verify unmarked burial sites through subsurface scanning or other means was far less robust 70 years ago,” Spokesperson Cesar Yabor told the outlet.

In addition to leftover graves, a sunken racetrack remains at the bottom of the lake.

Numerous urban legends and a forthcoming film tell of supernatural dangers lurking just below the surface of this notorious body of water.

