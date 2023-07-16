Another Tourist Is Under Investigation for Carving Initial Into Roman Colosseum
The tour guide who filmed the teen said her dismissive parents insisted: 'She's just a little girl,' and did nothing wrong
Italian authorities have launched an investigation after a Swiss teenager was videotaped carving her initial into a wall of the Roman Colosseum.
The latest probe comes just weeks after a fitness instructor on holiday from Britain was nabbed after brazenly carving his and his girlfriend's initials into the ancient stadium.
He claimed he had no idea that the stadium constructed under the Roman Empire was 2,000 years old and should not be vandalized.
- Two More Tourists Accused in Ongoing Roman Colosseum Vandalism Saga
- Fitness Instructor Identified as Tourist Who Carved Name on Colosseum Wall
- Tourist Filmed Carving Names Into Colosseum Walls
- Italy Opens Investigation into Price-Gouging at Country’s Most Popular Tourist Site
- Man Caught Carving Name Into Colosseum Claims He Didn’t Realize How Old It Was
This time, a 17-year-old girl from Switzerland, who has not been identified in the press, was filmed by a tour guide as she began to carve the letter "N" into a wall of the Colosseum, Swiss Info reported Friday.
When guide David Battaglino complained to the teen's parents, they were rude and dismissive of his concerns, he told Italy 24.
He told other local media that they insisted "she's just a little girl," and did nothing wrong.
Battaglino said he took a photo of the entire family and notified Colosseum security.
Italian news agency Angenzia ANSA posted a clip of the girl on Twitter carving the letter. She is seen on the tape suddenly backing off when Brattaglino said he told her to stop — and she realizes she's being filmed.
If the teen or her family are fined for damaging cultural property, the penalty could be as much as 15,000 euros — or nearly $17,000 — and jail time.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews