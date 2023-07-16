Another Tourist Is Under Investigation for Carving Initial Into Roman Colosseum

Italian authorities have launched an investigation after a Swiss teenager was videotaped carving her initial into a wall of the Roman Colosseum.

The latest probe comes just weeks after a fitness instructor on holiday from Britain was nabbed after brazenly carving his and his girlfriend's initials into the ancient stadium.

He claimed he had no idea that the stadium constructed under the Roman Empire was 2,000 years old and should not be vandalized.

A teen identified as Swiss is filmed carving an 'N' into a brick wall of the Roman Colosseum. (Screenshot ANSA tweet) ANSA/Twitter

This time, a 17-year-old girl from Switzerland, who has not been identified in the press, was filmed by a tour guide as she began to carve the letter "N" into a wall of the Colosseum, Swiss Info reported Friday.

When guide David Battaglino complained to the teen's parents, they were rude and dismissive of his concerns, he told Italy 24.

He told other local media that they insisted "she's just a little girl," and did nothing wrong.

Battaglino said he took a photo of the entire family and notified Colosseum security.

Italian news agency Angenzia ANSA posted a clip of the girl on Twitter carving the letter. She is seen on the tape suddenly backing off when Brattaglino said he told her to stop — and she realizes she's being filmed.

If the teen or her family are fined for damaging cultural property, the penalty could be as much as 15,000 euros — or nearly $17,000 — and jail time.