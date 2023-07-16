Another Swimmer Attacked at Florida Beach Called the ‘Shark Bite Capital of the World’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Another Swimmer Attacked at Florida Beach Called the ‘Shark Bite Capital of the World’

'There's a lot of sharks here,' New Smyrna Beach resident Joni Corbett told a local TV station

Published |Updated
Megan McCarthy
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 21-year-old man is recovering after being bitten by a shark off Florida's Atlantic coast on Friday.

The man was surfing at New Smyrna Beach around 3:30pm when he felt a bite, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. Volusia County Beach Safety Captain A.J. Miller told the outlet that the man suffered a foot injury classified as "non-life-threatening but serious."

Fox 35 Orlando notes that this attack is the second shark bite at the beach so far this year.

Read More

"There's a lot of sharks here," New Smyrna Beach resident Joni Corbett told that station.

Corbett noted that "snapper season" started this weekend, and the presence of the big fish are likely the reason why the sharks are attracted to the area.

She also said that if the beachgoers followed the posted rules, "then they probably won't get bit, but surfers go way out there and things like that."

A Bull Shark swims in gloomy, dark conditions off the coast of Jupiter, Florida
A Bull Shark off the coast of Jupiter, FloridaJulian Gunther / Getty Images

While this incident is only the second one this year, New Smyrna Beach is well-known for its shark population, and has a reputation as the "shark bite capital of the world."

Fox 35 reported that there were seven shark bites in 2022 and sixteen in 2021, and shared that the reason for the decrease might be related to last year's storms in the area redepositing sand and making it less likely that bait fish would swim close to shore.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.