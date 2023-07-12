Another Major Home Insurer Is Pulling Out of Florida - The Messenger
Another Major Home Insurer Is Pulling Out of Florida

Farmers becomes the fourth insurer in the last year to leave the Sunshine State

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Luis Calderon retrieves trash bins that floated away when flood waters inundated the area on April 14, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Farmers Insurance Group plans to stop covering new businesses, automobiles, and homes in Florida as extreme weather continues to barrel the state.

Farmers, which serves about 10 million households across the U.S., will become the fourth large insurer in the past year to halt coverage in Florida, according to CBS. Seven others have recently become insolvent.

Roughly 100,000 policies — or 30% of the company's offering — will be eliminated, while people who are insured through Farmers' subsidiaries Foremost and Bristol West will be able to keep their plans.

Some climate researchers predict a third of Florida will be underwater by 2100. Besides concerns over hurricanes, flooding, and other extreme weather, insurance companies in Florida have also accused the state's legal system of accommodating excess claims and insurance fraud.

But consumer advocates said the move would punish Floridians, who are already dealing with skyrocketing premiums, by giving them even fewer choices for home and auto insurance.

Home insurance policies in Florida are up about 42% compared to a year ago, and Floridians pay on average $6,000 in annual home premiums, a spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute told USA Today. That's more than three times the average for homeowners across the U.S.

Earlier this year, Allstate and State Farm pulled out of California, citing concerns over wildfires, which have grown more frequent and severe in recent years.

The company must seek approval through the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation before the plan is finalized. Farmers said it would issue notices to affected customers and would include "options for replacement coverage," CNN reported.

