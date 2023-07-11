Another Home Insurance Company is Pulling Out of Florida

Thousands of people could be left without homeowners insurance in Florida, as Farmers Insurance Group pulls out of the Sunshine State weeks after pulling coverage in California.

This is the latest instance of an insurance company leaving the Sunshine State, where the impact of climate change is making it increasingly expensive to insure customers.

Farmers contacted Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation, on Tuesday, with a market reduction notice, which stated that the group would no longer issue policies in the state. This follows a similar decision by the company in California to pull coverage from the state.

In both cases, the decision was linked to severe-weather events – wildfires in California and hurricanes in Florida.

In a statement, the company said they had to withdraw from Florida for financial reasons.

“This business decision was necessary to effectively manage risk exposure,” the company told The Messenger.

Farmers will be the fourth insurance company, in Florida, to stop providing homeowners insurance, in a little over a year.

In June 2022, Southern Fidelity was liquidated and in August, Weston Property & Casualty Insurance was placed into receivership. Later that same month, United Insurance Holdings Corp pulled out of Florida, Louisiana and Texas, according to Insurance.com.

Farmers stressed that this decision would not impact every customer in Florida.

“Farmers offers insurance through several different brands, and this decision applies only to policies issued through our exclusive agency distribution channel,” the company told The Messenger, in a statement.

“There is no impact to 70 percent of policies currently in force for customers in the state.”

On Monday, before the decision was issued, Florida’s chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis, expressed his objections to Farmers possibly pulling out.

“If that’s true my office is going to explore every avenue possible for holding them accountable,” Patronis tweeted.

“Don’t get to leave after taking policyholder money. Can’t write auto if you’re not doing homeowners’ [insurance] either. Zero communication!”