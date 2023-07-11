Another Home Insurance Company is Pulling Out of Florida - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Another Home Insurance Company is Pulling Out of Florida

Farmers stressed that this decision would not impact every customer in Florida

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A truck with the Farmers Insurance logo on September 15, 2008 in Pasadena, Texas.Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Thousands of people could be left without homeowners insurance in Florida, as Farmers Insurance Group pulls out of the Sunshine State weeks after pulling coverage in California.

This is the latest instance of an insurance company leaving the Sunshine State, where the impact of climate change is making it increasingly expensive to insure customers. 

Farmers contacted Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation, on Tuesday, with a market reduction notice, which stated that the group would no longer issue policies in the state. This follows a similar decision by the company in California to pull coverage from the state.

In both cases, the decision was linked to severe-weather events – wildfires in California and hurricanes in Florida. 

Read More

In a statement, the company said they had to withdraw from Florida for financial reasons. 

“This business decision was necessary to effectively manage risk exposure,” the company told The Messenger. 

Farmers will be the fourth insurance company, in Florida, to stop providing homeowners insurance, in a little over a year. 

In June 2022, Southern Fidelity was liquidated and in August, Weston Property & Casualty Insurance was placed into receivership. Later that same month, United Insurance Holdings Corp pulled out of Florida, Louisiana and Texas, according to Insurance.com

Farmers stressed that this decision would not impact every customer in Florida. 

“Farmers offers insurance through several different brands, and this decision applies only to policies issued through our exclusive agency distribution channel,” the company told The Messenger, in a statement.

“There is no impact to 70 percent of policies currently in force for customers in the state.”

On Monday, before the decision was issued, Florida’s chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis, expressed his objections to Farmers possibly pulling out. 

“If that’s true my office is going to explore every avenue possible for holding them accountable,” Patronis tweeted.

“Don’t get to leave after taking policyholder money. Can’t write auto if you’re not doing homeowners’ [insurance] either. Zero communication!”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.