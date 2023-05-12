Another Freight Train Derails Near East Palestine, Ohio

Nine cars of a freight train derailed late Wednesday in Pennsylvania, just 20 miles from the site of the massive February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Operating along the Norfolk Southern Railway — the same railroad involved in the East Palestine incident — the train partially derailed around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday outside New Castle, Pennsylvania, Norfolk Southern said in a statement released through local police.

“There were no hazardous materials involved, and no injuries have been reported,” the railway said.

In response to public concerns of “a white powder spilling into the water and ‘strange smells’ in the area,” the Lawrence County Department of Public Safety revealed that the affected cars were hauling soybeans and paraffin wax.

“The only product that escaped one of the cars was soy beans [sic],” the agency said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The only ‘hazardous material’ car that derailed is carrying paraffin wax.

“At this time there is no threat to the public, no issues with drinking water and no need for evacuations or sheltering.”

The incident unfolded a short distance from the scene of the Feb. 3 derailment of 38 cars in East Palestine.

Several of those cars carried an assortment of toxic materials and burned for days, sparking significant environmental and health concerns in the surrounding area.