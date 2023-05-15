Another Busload of Migrants Arrives at Naval Observatory from Texas

A bus of migrants arrived Sunday at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., from Texas, just days after the federal government ended pandemic-era immigration restrictions.

The group of migrants was dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory, ABC’s local Washington, D.C., affiliate reported, and is the latest in a string of busings from Texas to the capitol dating back to last year. A busload of migrants apprehended in Texas was also dropped off near Harris’ residence on Friday.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last year that the state would begin sending migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border to democratic-led cities that are so-called “sanctuary cities,” where local officials have pledged to avoid working with immigration officials to deport those living in the country without permission.

Abbott has touted that the state has sent more than 17,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago since last year as a protest of the Biden administration’s border policies.

The Biden administration allowed the Trump-era policy known as Title 42, which allowed immigration officials to quickly eject migrants from the country and into Mexico or their country of origin, to lapse at 11:59 p.m. on May 11.

U.S. Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that migrant crossings have dropped by 50 percent since Title 42 expired.