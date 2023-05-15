Another Busload of Migrants Arrives at Naval Observatory from Texas

A bus of migrants arrived Sunday at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., from Texas, just days after the federal government ended pandemic-era immigration restrictions.
The group of migrants was dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory, ABC’s local Washington, D.C., affiliate reported, and is the latest in a string of busings from Texas to the capitol dating back to last year. A busload of migrants apprehended in Texas was also dropped off near Harris’ residence on Friday.
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last year that the state would begin sending migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border to democratic-led cities that are so-called “sanctuary cities,” where local officials have pledged to avoid working with immigration officials to deport those living in the country without permission.
Abbott has touted that the state has sent more than 17,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago since last year as a protest of the Biden administration’s border policies.
- Another Bus Bringing Migrants Arrives in New York as City ‘Out of Room’
- Texas Seeks Restraining Order Against Biden Administration’s New Border Plan
- New York Town Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Migrants Expected Arrival
- Bus Full of Migrants Sent by Greg Abbott Arrives in Philadelphia
- Homeless Vets, Wedding Guests Displaced From Hotel to be Used for Migrants
The Biden administration allowed the Trump-era policy known as Title 42, which allowed immigration officials to quickly eject migrants from the country and into Mexico or their country of origin, to lapse at 11:59 p.m. on May 11.
U.S. Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that migrant crossings have dropped by 50 percent since Title 42 expired.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews