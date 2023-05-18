Another Bus Bringing Migrants Arrives in New York as City ‘Out of Room’

Around 40 migrants were bussed into New York City from Texas Thursday morning, as Mayor Eric Adams says he expects 15 buses to arrive this weekend.

Approximately 67,000 asylum seekers have come to New York since the start of the border crisis, with over 4,300 in the past week.

"We're out of room here in this city and we are doing everything possible to do a decompression strategy so that New Yorkers won't continue to be overburdened," the mayor told 1010 WINS.

However, it still isn't clear where everyone will be housed, with plans rolled back to house migrants in school gyms, and communities outside the city blocking new arrivals.

Migrants are being processed at NYC's Port Authority Bus Terminal (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Pleas for help

The Mayor's Office has opened 150 emergency sites, but yesterday asked for help finding more places for new arrivals to stay.

Adams said this week that around 50% of the city's hotel rooms are occupied by migrants and has insisted that other parts of the state need to do their fair share.

"We're expecting potentially 15 busloads coming in this weekend," the mayor told 1010 WINS. "This is a real concern and I have to be prepared as it continues to play itself out."

City Council Member Chi Ossé is calling on President Biden for funding:

On Wednesday the city appeared to roll back plans to house migrants in school gyms across Brooklyn, after widespread protests from parents and local communities.

One mom told The Messenger that cots set up in the gym at her child's school in Sunset Park have been disassembled and that students will be able to use the facilities once more.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul says that representatives are working "hand-in-hand" to find flexibility in communities to meet the needs of asylum seekers.

Communities fight off new arrivals

Meanwhile more parts of NY state are trying to prevent NYC from sending people.

Both Orleans County and the town of Riverhead in Suffolk County have declared states of emergency.

Orleans County claims that it has experienced a 178% rise in homeless people placements since July 2022 and is now in the middle of a housing crisis.

The Suffolk County Supervisor Association backed Riverhead's stance, saying the placement of migrants in New York is the sole responsibility of the Federal Government.

"They all need to step up, stop finger pointing and finally figure out how to handle this issue," Chairman Rich Schaffer and Vice Chair, Angie Carpenter said. "Fix the system like we have been asking them to do for years. It should not, and cannot be left to local governments to shoulder this burden, or take on the responsibility for this issue.”