Another Brush Fire Threatened Hawaii Residents Less Than 5 Miles From Site of Deadly Maui Blaze

Hawaiian officials briefly issued an evacuation order on Saturday for residents of a West Maui neighborhood because of a brush fire located just a few miles away from the site of the deadliest blaze in modern U.S. history.
“Evacuate you[r] family and pets now, do not delay,” a tweet from the Maui County Emergency Management Agency said. “Expect conditions that may make driving difficult and watch for public safety personnel operating in the area.”
Firefighters quickly gained control of the blaze, which burned 10 acres in the Kaanapali neighborhood. Kaanapali is just about four miles north of Lahaina, the neighborhood that was ravaged by an ongoing blaze that killed at least 115 people.
The evacuation order for Kaanapali was lifted shortly after firefighters gained control.
“No additional threats or evacuation order are in place,” the County of Maui wrote in a social media post overnight.
In another update, the County of Maui said the fire has been stabilized and “is not posing an active threat at this time.”
Hundreds of individuals are still unaccounted for due to the deadly Maui wildfires, which remain ongoing. Lahaina suffered the most damage, with 2,170 structures destroyed or damaged. The Lahaina fire, as of Saturday, is 90% contained, according to an update from the County of Maui.
