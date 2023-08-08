Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to Bar - The Messenger
Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to Bar

The collision and assault both occurred in Atmore, along the Alabama-Florida border

Eli Walsh
A group of angry people severely beat a man outside an Alabama bar over the weekend after he allegedly struck and killed a woman on a nearby highway, according to a local media report.

Police in the town of Atmore, located on the Alabama-Florida border, received a report just before midnight of a vehicle striking a pedestrian outside a sports bar known as The Tavern.

The victim, 24-year-old Hannah Annette Martin, had severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Meanwhile, the driver of the sports utility vehicle that struck Martin, 45-year-old Kenneth Elbert Harrison, had injuries so significant that he was airlifted to a nearby trauma center, according to a report by AL.com.

Police investigators learned that Harrison allegedly struck Martin with his car as she attempted to cross the road in front of The Tavern, a collision that threw her into the bar’s parking lot. Harrison then pulled his vehicle into the parking lot, where an unknown number of customers at the bar assaulted him.

Local police investigators and those with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are actively investigating who was involved in the assault of Harrison and the crash that killed Martin, according to AL.com.

