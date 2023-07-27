Angry Customers Assault Teen Restaurant Worker Over Bad Service, Table Size: Report

A 17-year-old restaurant host landed in the hospital after two patrons allegedly assaulted the young man due to complaints about his customer service.

Police arrived at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Memphis, Tennessee, at around 8 p.m. on July 23 to find victim Omarion Ford beaten up, police told local news station WMC.

According to Ford, a family of eight came in to dine and decided to split their party up after hearing it would be an hour wait to sit together.

Ford seated the family in two separate groups, but they then complained they weren't happy with the arrangement and left.

The family returned after a few minutes just as a large party cancelled its reservation, allowing the group of eight to sit together.

Ford said this is when the family began to take out their fury on him, questioning why they hadn't been seated together from the start.

Ford told the news station that the argument quickly escalated into a physical confrontation as a man in the group punched him in the face, prompting him to defend himself. Soon the whole group began to attack him, Ford told WMC.

Rising high school senior Omarion Ford was attacked by a family at a restaurant when they became upset about the seating arrangement on July 23 in Memphis, Tennessee. WMC/Screenshot

Ford's family said they rushed to the restaurant when they were told about the attack, and the teenager was taken to the hospital.

Ford's mother, Latisha Ford, said she found her son "unconscious" when she arrived. "That’s how he was when I got there,” she recounted.

“It’s very hurtful because not only did they do this to him, [but] they are adults and it was a group of people. They could’ve killed my son," she added.

The rising high school senior had only been working at the restaurant as a host for a month. He quit immediately after the altercation because of fear for his safety.

“You never know if they’ll probably come back," he told WMC. “They’ll probably kill me if I come back.”

Police have not yet made any arrests and are looking for a White GMC Denali the family reportedly arrived in, according to WMC.