Supreme Court Rules Against Andy Warhol in Copyright Case Over Photo of Prince

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in favor of photographer Lynn Goldsmith, determining that Andy Warhol's series of Prince silkscreen prints infringed upon her copyright.

In a 7-2 decision against Warhol's estate, the court dismissed the argument that the late artist had a right to use Goldsmith's photo under the premise of "fair use".

Back in 1984, Goldsmith's company licensed a photo of Prince to Vanity Fair, permitting Warhol to use it as a reference for a magazine cover image. Warhol ultimately produced 14 different silkscreen images, though Vanity Fair only used one, as reported by The Hill. Following Prince's passing in 2016, Warhol’s foundation licensed one of the images, known as "Orange Prince", to Condé Nast.

Upon learning of this, Goldsmith informed the foundation that she believed the licensing of the image infringed on her copyright. This led to both parties filing lawsuits, culminating in a Supreme Court hearing that ruled in favor of Goldsmith.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her majority opinion, expressed that Goldsmith's photographs "deserve copyright protection, even against famed artists." Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan were the sole dissenters.