Supreme Court Rules Against Andy Warhol in Copyright Case Over Photo of Prince

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in favor of photographer Lynn Goldsmith, determining that Andy Warhol's series of Prince silkscreen prints infringed upon her copyright.
In a 7-2 decision against Warhol's estate, the court dismissed the argument that the late artist had a right to use Goldsmith's photo under the premise of "fair use".
Back in 1984, Goldsmith's company licensed a photo of Prince to Vanity Fair, permitting Warhol to use it as a reference for a magazine cover image. Warhol ultimately produced 14 different silkscreen images, though Vanity Fair only used one, as reported by The Hill. Following Prince's passing in 2016, Warhol’s foundation licensed one of the images, known as "Orange Prince", to Condé Nast.
Upon learning of this, Goldsmith informed the foundation that she believed the licensing of the image infringed on her copyright. This led to both parties filing lawsuits, culminating in a Supreme Court hearing that ruled in favor of Goldsmith.
- The Supreme Court battle over Andy Warhol’s Prince portrait could remake copyright law
- Imran Khan’s Arrest Voided by Pakistan Supreme Court, Declared Unlawful
- Supreme Court to Take Up Racial Gerrymandering Case
- Supreme Court Ethics: Checking and Balancing the Separation of Powers
- Trust in Supreme Court Plummets to 50-Year Low
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her majority opinion, expressed that Goldsmith's photographs "deserve copyright protection, even against famed artists." Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan were the sole dissenters.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews