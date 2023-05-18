The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Supreme Court Rules Against Andy Warhol in Copyright Case Over Photo of Prince

    Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the photographs "are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists."

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Brownie Harris/Getty

    The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in favor of photographer Lynn Goldsmith, determining that Andy Warhol's series of Prince silkscreen prints infringed upon her copyright.

    In a 7-2 decision against Warhol's estate, the court dismissed the argument that the late artist had a right to use Goldsmith's photo under the premise of "fair use".

    Back in 1984, Goldsmith's company licensed a photo of Prince to Vanity Fair, permitting Warhol to use it as a reference for a magazine cover image. Warhol ultimately produced 14 different silkscreen images, though Vanity Fair only used one, as reported by The Hill. Following Prince's passing in 2016, Warhol’s foundation licensed one of the images, known as "Orange Prince", to Condé Nast.

    Upon learning of this, Goldsmith informed the foundation that she believed the licensing of the image infringed on her copyright. This led to both parties filing lawsuits, culminating in a Supreme Court hearing that ruled in favor of Goldsmith.

    Read More

    Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her majority opinion, expressed that Goldsmith's photographs "deserve copyright protection, even against famed artists." Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan were the sole dissenters.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.