Andrew Tate Is Released From House Arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday to be released from house arrest, his spokesperson said.

Tate won't be able to leave the country. He also will not be allowed to be "in close proximity with any of the other defendants, any of the witnesses or any of the alleged victims and their immediate family,” his spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said in a statement.

“This positive outcome gives us confidence that more favorable developments are on the horizon," Petrescu said.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency indicted him, along with his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women earlier this year.

All four were initially arrested near Romania’s capital in late December, and have denied the allegations against them.

Andrew Tate arriving at Municipal Court of Bucharest, Romania DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Romanian police allege that the group coerced victims into creating paid pornography for social media.

A woman who was anonymously interviewed by the BBC earlier this year and given the pseudonym "Sophie," claimed that Tate manipulated her into moving to Romania and pressured her into doing webcam work as well as having his name tattooed on her body.

A self-described misogynist, Tate is known for his rants, including referring to women as men’s physical and financial property, saying women “bear some responsibility” for being raped.

Tate was previously banned from several social media platforms for hate speech and misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for getting sexually assaulted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.