Andrew Tate Case Files Reveal Disturbing Details of Sexual Violence

The internet influencer is accused of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate talks to media in Bucharest, Romania on January 25, 2023. MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of documents in connection with the case against divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate reportedly reveal graphic claims of coercion.

Tate is charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency indicted him, along with his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women earlier this year.

All four were initially arrested near Romania’s capital in late December, and have denied the allegations.

The BBC reviewed 300 pages of reported testimony and evidence. It includes an allegation of sexual violence, which allegedly left a woman with eye and breast injuries.

Transcribed audio messages show that Tristan Tate's brother appeared to say that he will "slave these bitches,” according to the BBC.

Romanian prosecutors allege the Tate brothers recruited women by claiming romantic intentions, before sexually exploiting them and forcing them to produce pornographic content through violence and coercion.

The documents reportedly include testimony from several women who say they lived in a building near the Tates' house on the outskirts of Bucharest.

They allege that income from their online pornographic content was controlled by the defendants.

Some of the messages may originally have been written or recorded in English. They were then translated into Romanian by prosecutors and re-translated back into English by the BBC.

All of the defendants deny the charges. A trial date has not been set.

The Tates' lawyers are expected to challenge the prosecution evidence in a pre-trial hearing later this month.

Tate, a former kickboxer, was previously banned from several social media platforms for hate speech and misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for getting sexually assaulted.

