For the first time in 43 years, there will not be a musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber on Broadway. Bad Cinderella, the only Lloyd Webber musical currently on the Great White Way, will close, The Messenger confirms.
Producers of the musical announced Wednesday that Bad Cinderella will play its final performance June 4 at the Imperial Theatre.
The musical, which transferred from the West End, struggled to fill seats after opening to mixed reviews in March and receiving no Tony Award nominations earlier this month.
Bad Cinderella's closure marks the end of an impressive streak for Lloyd Webber, who has had an uninterrupted presence on Broadway since Evita opened on the Main Stem in 1979.
- Biden to Celebrate Jewish Heritage Month With a Broadway Performance in the White House
- Kristin Chenoweth Says She ‘Always’ Loses Weight When Working a Rigorous Broadway Schedule
- New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years
- Lea Michele Brings Son Ever on Stage Nearly 2 Months After His Health Scare
- Lea Michele to Miss Week of ‘Funny Girl’ Performances After Testing Positive for COVID
His musical The Phantom of the Opera holds the record as the longest-running Broadway show of all time, boasting 13,981 performances at the time of its closing night performance on April 16.
In general, Broadway has struggled to recover since its year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a high rate of shows closing since New York's theater industry reopened in 2021.
Bad Cinderella, starring Linedy Genao in the title role, will have played 33 preview performances and 85 regular performances by the time of closing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews