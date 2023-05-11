For the first time in 43 years, there will not be a musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber on Broadway. Bad Cinderella, the only Lloyd Webber musical currently on the Great White Way, will close, The Messenger confirms.

Producers of the musical announced Wednesday that Bad Cinderella will play its final performance June 4 at the Imperial Theatre.

The musical, which transferred from the West End, struggled to fill seats after opening to mixed reviews in March and receiving no Tony Award nominations earlier this month.

Bad Cinderella's closure marks the end of an impressive streak for Lloyd Webber, who has had an uninterrupted presence on Broadway since Evita opened on the Main Stem in 1979.

His musical The Phantom of the Opera holds the record as the longest-running Broadway show of all time, boasting 13,981 performances at the time of its closing night performance on April 16.

In general, Broadway has struggled to recover since its year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a high rate of shows closing since New York's theater industry reopened in 2021.

Bad Cinderella, starring Linedy Genao in the title role, will have played 33 preview performances and 85 regular performances by the time of closing.