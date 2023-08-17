Andrea Yates, Texas Mom Who Drowned 5 Kids in a Bathtub 22 Years Ago, Has No Interest in Freedom

Andrea Yates, the notorious Texas mom who confessed to drowning her five young children in a bathtub more than two decades ago, has no plans to seek her freedom.

Yates, 59, remains at Kerrville State Hospital, a mental health facility in Kerrville, Texas, where she's been held and treated since 2007.

While she is permitted to seek release once a year, Yates has never attempted to be freed.

Rusty and Andrea Yates and four of their five children who were drowned in a bathtub by their mother in 2001. Courtesy of Yates Family/Getty Images

"She will remain there for the foreseeable future unless she decides to petition for her release," a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice tells The Messenger. "But she has not expressed any interest in that."

Andrea Yates, with her attorney George Parnham, was found not guilty by reason of insanity at a retrial in 2006. Brett Coomer-Pool/Getty Images

A Horrific Crime

In 2001, Yates was living a simple and devoutly religious life in a Houston suburb. As a stay-at-home mom, she took care of her five children in a comfortable home while her husband, Rusty, worked as a NASA engineer.

On June 20, everything changed.

According to Yates herself, she waited until Rusty went to his job. Then, one by one, she drowned her five children in the bathtub.

She then called 911 repeatedly and said that she had killed her children — Noah, 7; John, 5; Paul, 3; Luke, 2; Mary, 6 months. Then she called her husband and told him to come home from work.

From left: Luke, Paul, John and Noah Yates, who were drowned in a bathtub by their mother in 2001. Courtesy of Yates Family/Getty Images

Yates, then 37, had severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia. She was charged with five counts of murder and convicted in 2002.

But the story wasn't over. Yates' attorneys successfully appealed her case. During a 2006 retrial, Yates was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

She was committed to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon before being moved to Kerrville in January 2007.

Andrea Yates' horrific story brought attention to postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis two decades ago. Photo by Brett Coomer-Pool/Getty Images

Raising Awareness

The shocking deaths of the Yates children put a spotlight on postpartum depression and psychosis — and served as a warning to other new mothers who were going through the same thing.

According to the National Library of Medicine, at least one in seven women suffer some form of postpartum depression.

"While women experiencing baby blues tend to recover quickly, postpartum depression tends to last longer and severely affects women's ability to return to normal function," the National Library states on its website. "There is also a stigma around new mothers in that disclosure may lead to abandonment and fear of lack of support."

Russel Yates at the Harris County Courthouse during the sentencing phase of his wife's capital murder trial in 2002. Brett Coomer/Getty Images

Rusty originally stood by his wife, publicly stating that her mental illness caused her to kill her children. Although he divorced her in 2005, Yates told Oprah Winfrey in 2015 that he still spoke to his ex-wife monthly.

On his website, Rusty Yates links to resources about postpartum depression and mental health services.

Andrea Yates' Life Now

Today, Andrea Yates receives intensive treatment and counseling at the Kerrville State Hospital. The Messenger has confirmed that she has had no disciplinary problems and willingly accepts her treatment.

Her attorney, George Parnham, has said that she's happy at the facility.

"She's where she wants to be. Where she needs to be," Parnham told ABC News in 2021. "And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go? What would she do?"

On his site devoted to remembering his children, Rusty chooses to focus on the good times rather than the violent way their lives ended.

Rusty and Andrea Yates' four sons were older brothers to their daughter Mary, who was 6 months old when she died. Phillippe Diederich/Getty Images

"Our family spent a lot of time together, and we enjoyed life," he writes. "Through the years, we moved from a house to an RV to a bus and back to a house. Through it all, we loved each other and treasured our time together."

"If our family had continued, we would have grown up, gone to school, started working, and had families of our own," Rusty continued. "Daddy would have eventually retired, and Mommy and he may have gotten an RV to travel around and visit us and our families."

Yates is next eligible to seek release in February 2024.