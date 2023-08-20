Andrea Yates Keeps Photos of 5 Kids She Drowned in 2001 and Sends Flowers to Their Graves Each Year - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Andrea Yates Keeps Photos of 5 Kids She Drowned in 2001 and Sends Flowers to Their Graves Each Year

Yates continues intensive treatment with a psychiatrist at a mental hospital in Kerrville, Texas, 22 years after she killed her young children

Published |Updated
Steve Helling
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

More than two decades after she drowned her five children in a bathtub while her husband was at work, Andrea Yates remains at a mental hospital in Kerrville, Texas, where she undergoes intensive therapy with a psychiatrist.

Though she's not expressed any interest in seeking freedom, Yates still thinks about her children every day. And, at least once a year, she sends flowers to their grave, The Messenger has learned.

Their final resting place is at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas, a four-hour drive from Kerrville. The grave is marked by an ornate headstone featuring etchings of the Yates children's faces.

Andrea Yates weeps during closing arguments in her retrial July 24, 2006 in Houston, Texas.
Andrea Yates keeps photos of her children in her small bedroom at Kerrville State Hospital in Texas, where she's a patient.Photo by Brett Coomer-Pool/Getty Images

Their mother most recently sent flowers to their grave last spring.

On June 20, 2001, Yates called 911 repeatedly and said that she had killed her children — Noah, 7; John, 5; Paul, 3; Luke, 2; Mary, 6 months.

Then she called her husband Rusty, who was employed as a NASA engineer at the time, and told him to come home from work.

Read More

Authorities found the five children dead in their suburban Houston home. They had been drowned in the family bathtub.

This undated family photo shows four of the five children of Andrea Yates, 36, who confessed on June 20, 2001 to murdering her children by drowning them in their home in Clear Lake, a suburb of south Houston, Texas. The children shown are, from left, Luke, Paul, John and Noah.
From left: Luke, Paul, John and Noah Yates, who were drowned in a bathtub by their mother in 2001.Courtesy of Yates Family/Getty Images

Yates, then 37, had experienced severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia. She was charged with five counts of murder and convicted in 2002.

But Yates' legal team, led by attorney George Parnham, successfully appealed her case. During a 2006 retrial, Yates was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

She was committed to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon before being moved to Kerrville State Hospital in January 2007.

This undated family photo shows four of the five children of Andrea Yates, 36, who confessed on June 20, 2001 to murdering her children by drowning them in their home in Clear Lake, a suburb of south Houston, Texas.
Rusty and Andrea Yates and four of their five children who were drowned in a bathtub by their mother in 2001.Courtesy of Yates Family/Getty Images

Because she was found not guilty, Yates is a patient — not a prisoner — and is classified by the state of Texas as disabled. She receives a small stipend from the state because of her disability.

Yates' life in Kerrville is simple. She keeps her children's photos in her small bedroom. She has a cell phone that she uses to keep in touch with a handful of people, including with her attorney and Rusty, who is now her ex-husband after they divorced in 2005.

Andrea Yates
Andrea Yates, with her attorney George Parnham, was found not guilty by reason of insanity at a retrial in 2006.Brett Coomer-Pool/Getty Images

Although Yates, now 59, could petition for release from the hospital, she has consistently waived her right to do so, instead opting to stay in treatment.

Parnham has remained close with Yates. He ensures that the grass is cut around her children's gravestone and delivers the flowers she pays for with her disability stipend.

"She's so happy when I go out to the cemetery and take the flowers for the kids," Parnham told Today in 2022. "I’ll tell her what I’ve done and she’s delighted that someone is out there, that someone is out there taking care of the kids’ graves."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.