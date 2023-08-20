Andrea Yates Keeps Photos of 5 Kids She Drowned in 2001 and Sends Flowers to Their Graves Each Year

More than two decades after she drowned her five children in a bathtub while her husband was at work, Andrea Yates remains at a mental hospital in Kerrville, Texas, where she undergoes intensive therapy with a psychiatrist.

Though she's not expressed any interest in seeking freedom, Yates still thinks about her children every day. And, at least once a year, she sends flowers to their grave, The Messenger has learned.

Their final resting place is at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas, a four-hour drive from Kerrville. The grave is marked by an ornate headstone featuring etchings of the Yates children's faces.

Andrea Yates keeps photos of her children in her small bedroom at Kerrville State Hospital in Texas, where she's a patient. Photo by Brett Coomer-Pool/Getty Images

Their mother most recently sent flowers to their grave last spring.

On June 20, 2001, Yates called 911 repeatedly and said that she had killed her children — Noah, 7; John, 5; Paul, 3; Luke, 2; Mary, 6 months.

Then she called her husband Rusty, who was employed as a NASA engineer at the time, and told him to come home from work.

Authorities found the five children dead in their suburban Houston home. They had been drowned in the family bathtub.

From left: Luke, Paul, John and Noah Yates, who were drowned in a bathtub by their mother in 2001. Courtesy of Yates Family/Getty Images

Yates, then 37, had experienced severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia. She was charged with five counts of murder and convicted in 2002.

But Yates' legal team, led by attorney George Parnham, successfully appealed her case. During a 2006 retrial, Yates was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

She was committed to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon before being moved to Kerrville State Hospital in January 2007.

Rusty and Andrea Yates and four of their five children who were drowned in a bathtub by their mother in 2001. Courtesy of Yates Family/Getty Images

Because she was found not guilty, Yates is a patient — not a prisoner — and is classified by the state of Texas as disabled. She receives a small stipend from the state because of her disability.

Yates' life in Kerrville is simple. She keeps her children's photos in her small bedroom. She has a cell phone that she uses to keep in touch with a handful of people, including with her attorney and Rusty, who is now her ex-husband after they divorced in 2005.

Andrea Yates, with her attorney George Parnham, was found not guilty by reason of insanity at a retrial in 2006. Brett Coomer-Pool/Getty Images

Although Yates, now 59, could petition for release from the hospital, she has consistently waived her right to do so, instead opting to stay in treatment.

Parnham has remained close with Yates. He ensures that the grass is cut around her children's gravestone and delivers the flowers she pays for with her disability stipend.

"She's so happy when I go out to the cemetery and take the flowers for the kids," Parnham told Today in 2022. "I’ll tell her what I’ve done and she’s delighted that someone is out there, that someone is out there taking care of the kids’ graves."