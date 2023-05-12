Anderson Cooper on Trump Interview: ‘You Have Every Right’ to ‘Never Watch’ CNN Again

It's not as though you needed his permission, but anchor Anderson Cooper says you don't ever have to watch CNN again — following the 24-hour news channel's most recent Town Hall with former President Trump.

The special aired Wednesday evening, the day after Trump was found liable for sexual assault and defamation against columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Cooper addressed the heavily criticized town hall at the top of Thursday's AC360.

"Before we begin with tonight's broadcast, I want to say something about what we witnessed at last night’s town hall," he began.

"Many of you have expressed deep anger and disappointment. Many of you are upset that someone who attempted to destroy our democracy was invited to sit on a stage in front of a crowd of Republican voters to answer questions and predictably, continued to spew lie after lie after lie. And I get it. It was disturbing."

Cooper said he understands many people are angry CNN provided Trump "any platform to speak."

"I get that. But this is what I also get. The man you were so disturbed to see and hear from last night? That man is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president. And according to polling, no other Republican is even close."

Cooper noted that, after the insurrection and even following Wednesday's civil ruling against him, Trump continues to be popular.

"So, if last night showed anything, it showed it can happen again," he said, referencing Trump's successful president run. "It is happening again. He hasn't changed, and he is running hard."

Cooper told his audience: "You have every right to be outraged today and angry and never watch this network again. But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away? If we all only listen to those we agree with, it may actually do the opposite. If lies are allowed to go unchecked, as imperfect as our ability to check them is on a stage in real-time, those lies continue and those lies spread."

Rather than attack the network, Cooper suggested concentrating that energy into action.

"You have the power to do something about it," he warned. "You can actually get involved. You can make a difference, whatever side of the aisle you're on. After last night, none of us can say, 'I didn’t know what's out there. I didn't know what's coming.'"